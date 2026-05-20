Australian Olympic swimmer Neil Brooks and his wife Linda charges withdrawn after three years

Fraud charges against Australian Olympic swimmer Neil Brooks and his wife Linda have been withdrawn. The couple has faced allegations of defrauding investors by making dishonest representations about the success of their sports merchandise business.

Fraud charges against Australian Olympic swimmer Neil Brooks and his wife Linda have been withdrawn after more than three years of court proceedings. The couple were accused of making dishonest representations about the success of their sports merchandise business in 2008 to defraud investors.

Upon the withdrawal of charges in the Brisbane District Court, the couple faced a committal hearing in 2021, where details about the alleged offending were heard. It was alleged the investors agreed to pay $2 million, but the money was used for personal expenses instead





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Australian Olympic Swimmer Fraud Charges Multi-Million-Dollar Business Fraud The Case Against An Australian Olympic Swimmer Queensland Prosecutors Neil Brooks Linda Gold Coast Oakwood Identity Theft Two Investors Sports Merchandise Business Induce Working Capital

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Retailers on Alert After Severe Judgment Against ColesConsumers in Australia's second-largest supermarket chain are put on notice after a critical judgment against the entity by the federal court. The ruling exposes Coles for misleading shoppers with underperforming discounts and highlights the retailer's disregard for its customers.

Read more »

‘Legacy starts now’: The Gold Coast’s $10m Olympic hockey runwayThe hockey centre will undergo a $10m revamp ahead of the 2032 Games, locking in major international fixtures and vindicating Ballymore’s Olympic snub.

Read more »

‘Legacy starts now’: The Gold Coast’s $10m Olympic hockey runwayThe hockey centre will undergo a $10m revamp ahead of the 2032 Games, locking in major international fixtures and vindicating Ballymore’s Olympic snub.

Read more »

Charges dropped against Olympian and wife in $2m fraud caseNeil Brooks, who is also a former media identity, and wife Linda have been fighting the allegations since they were charged almost a decade ago.

Read more »