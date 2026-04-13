Australian Opposition Leader Proposes Values-Based Immigration Program

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor is set to announce a policy shift advocating for a values-based approach to Australia's immigration, prioritizing migrants who align with Australian values and toughening border control measures.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor is set to unveil a major policy speech advocating for a values-based discrimination in Australia 's immigration program. This shift marks a significant divergence from the current non-discriminatory approach, sparking considerable debate regarding the future of Australia 's immigration policies and its implications on cultural identity and national security.

The speech, scheduled to be delivered at the Menzies Research Centre, will argue that the existing system has allowed in too many migrants with "transactional intent," who have allegedly exploited the system and diluted the nation's core values. Taylor's proposals signal a return to stricter immigration controls and a tougher stance on cultural integration. It is expected to resonate with voters concerned about migration levels. His statements also criticize the approximately 1300 Gazans who came to Australia after the October 7 attack on Israel, claiming they "present a clear risk to our country" and that "cohort must be re-assessed entirely with far greater scrutiny. Taylor's policy proposal, which has been designed to recapture voters who have been abandoning the Coalition for parties such as One Nation, is comprehensive. It involves several key components, including making adherence to Australian values a mandatory visa condition, which will subject migrants to potential visa cancellations for non-compliance. Furthermore, the plan includes mandatory social media screening of potential migrants, a measure designed to assess their values and detect any potential threats to Australian society. The re-introduction of temporary protection visas, which were abolished by the Labor government in 2023, is another central element, providing a pathway for quicker deportation of individuals whose asylum claims are deemed unfounded. The policy also includes fast-tracking the rejection of unfounded asylum claims and scaling up deportations. This multifaceted approach is intended to reshape the landscape of Australian immigration and to prioritize what the opposition sees as the preservation of national values, which is drawing comparison to the policies of the Trump administration. Taylor highlights the necessity of prioritizing individuals migrating from liberal democracies, arguing they are more likely to embrace Australian values compared to those from places ruled by fundamentalists, extremists, and dictatorships. The plan also includes establishing a “safe country list” to expedite the assessment and rejection of asylum claims. Taylor's approach marks a notable shift in the Coalition's immigration strategy, distancing it from Labor's emphasis on the value of migration to Australia. He draws comparisons to the UK and Europe, citing concerns about the “erosion of national culture” due to immigration policies that haven’t prioritized values. The Australian Values Statement, which all new migrants are currently required to sign, will become a condition of their visa, with potential visa cancellations for non-compliance. His policy suggests that an open-door policy has led to the acceptance of individuals who don’t believe in equal rights, the rule of law, and freedom of speech, association and religion. The proposal reflects broader concerns about integration, cultural identity, and national security among a segment of the Australian population. The speech underscores the potential consequences of poorly managed immigration policies while seeking to build bridges with voters who have become disenchanted with the current state of affairs. This is also intended to contrast the Coalition's position with Labor's approach on immigration policy, which has been emphasizing the positive contributions of migrants to Australian society. The policy's intention is to ensure that future migration aligns more closely with the Coalition’s vision for the country's cultural identity and national values





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Values Policy Angus Taylor Australia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victorian Opposition Promises to Recruit 3,000 Police Officers, Including Overseas Recruits, With Relocation IncentivesThe Victorian opposition has pledged to recruit 3,000 additional police officers, offering relocation allowances to attract recruits from the UK, Ireland, and New Zealand, and reopening closed police stations to improve community safety.

Read more »

Hungarian Election: Opposition Gains Ground Amidst Concerns of AuthoritarianismWith the center-right Tisza party gaining momentum, Hungarians express their views on the upcoming election, highlighting concerns about authoritarianism, anti-LGBTQI+ stances, and potential election fraud. Supporters and critics of the current government share their perspectives, emphasizing the impact on the country's future and the need for change.

Read more »

Viktor Orbán concedes defeat as opposition wins Hungarian electionWin for Tisza party ends rightwing populist’s 16-year grip on power and will likely reshape country’s relationship with EU

Read more »

Peter Magyar's Opposition Party Claims Victory in Hungarian Election, Threatening Orban's RulePeter Magyar, a former Orban loyalist, has claimed victory in Hungary's parliamentary election, promising to rebuild ties with the EU and NATO. With significant voter turnout, Magyar's Tisza party is set to challenge Orban's governing Fidesz party, potentially ending Orban's long tenure. Both parties have reported electoral violations.

Read more »

One Nation's Cory Bernardi approaches independent SA MPs in bid to form state oppositionOne Nation SA leader Cory Bernardi has approached independent MPs to make the case for his party — instead of the Liberals — to be recognised as the state's official opposition.

Read more »

Opposition Considers Extending Parental Leave and Childcare ReformsThe federal opposition is exploring extending paid parental leave to 12 months, along with other childcare reforms like tax breaks and grandparent subsidy changes. This comes as innovative models like co-working spaces with on-site childcare emerge to meet the changing needs of working parents seeking flexible solutions.

Read more »