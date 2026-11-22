Guardian Australia analysis reveals profanity use in parliament has risen 78% since 2006, with 2026 ranking as the worst year on record for unparliamentary language.

Australian parliamentary proceedings have established a new historical benchmark for the use of profane language, with 2026 currently ranking as the worst year on record for swearing. A comprehensive analysis conducted by Guardian Australia indicates that the frequency of foul language and unparliamentary terms has surged significantly over the past two decades. This sharp increase marks a distinct departure from the decorum traditionally expected in the nation's legislative chambers.

The statistical data reveals a 78 percent rise in the use of profanity since 2006. Current metrics show that approximately 37 instances of profane language occur per million words spoken in parliament this year. This figure encompasses a wide spectrum of vocabulary, ranging from milder exclamations such as bloody and damn to more severe terms deemed inappropriate by legislative standards.

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Rising Frequency of Unparliamentary Language

The trajectory of this linguistic shift is evident when comparing historical data points. In 2006, the rate stood at approximately 16 instances per million words. The frequency fluctuated over the years, dipping to a low of around 12 in 2009 before climbing steadily to reach its current peak. This upward trend suggests a gradual normalization of aggressive rhetoric within the political discourse.

Recent high-profile incidents have drawn attention to this phenomenon. In June, Liberal MP Garth Hamilton stormed out of the parliament building, slamming his hands on his desk and shouting fucking bullshit. Such outbursts not only violate etiquette but also gain significant traction when shared online. Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson recently called for the country to wake the fuck up regarding social media algorithms, further illustrating the blend of political urgency and profane expression.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Parliamentary Conduct

Speaker of the House Milton Dick, a Labor MP who has held the chair since 2022, acknowledges the high volume of unparliamentary language but argues that the overall tenor of debate has improved. Dick states that while outbreaks of profanity occur, he believes in maintaining respect among members. He suggests that the perceived decline in etiquette may be an illusion created by the sheer volume of recorded insults rather than a deterioration of mutual respect.

Jacqui Lambie, identified as a serial offender in the analysis, defends the use of swearing as an inherent part of Australian political culture. Lambie, the second-most sweary politician with a rate of 406 instances per million words spoken, admits she tries hard not to swear because it upsets her mother. However, she maintains that it is impossible to envision an Australian parliament without a few swear words thrown in, emphasizing her identity as a straight shooter.

Key Offenders and Linguistic Patterns

The analysis highlights specific individuals who contribute disproportionately to the recorded profanity. Former Liberal senator Bill Heffernan leads the list with an expletive use rate of 877 per million words spoken between 2006 and 2016. Despite speaking only 141,000 words in that period, his rate was 43 times higher than the average parliamentarian. Lambie follows with a rate of 406.3, which is more than 19 times the average.

Other prominent figures on the list include Derryn Hinch with 398.4, Glenn Sterle with 294.3, and Russell Matheson with 206.9. The data also includes David Shoebridge at 179.5, Pauline Hanson at 169.5, Jordon Steele-John at 167.9, and Steph Hodgins-May at 161.6. These statistics apply only to active parliamentary participants who have spoken at least 100,000 words during the studied period.

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Impact on Legislative Etiquette and Future Standards

The majority of recorded bad language consists of mild curses, which constitute 92 percent of all instances. Words like bloody, damn, crap, and bugger are far more common than severe terms such as prick, shit, and piss. The term bloody has remained a staple since being described as the great Australian adjective by The Bulletin magazine in 1894.

The Senate has seen a particularly sharp increase, with a 177 percent rise in bad language since 2006. The Speaker of the House retains the unilateral power to flag unacceptable language, such as the term bin chickens used by Julian Hill in 2022. Members are required to withdraw such language or face ejection from the chamber. With own-use swearing nearly tripling over the last 20 years, the parliament continues to navigate the tension between expressive rhetoric and institutional decorum.