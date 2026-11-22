The Australian government will freeze PBS co-payments at $25 until 2030. This $242 million measure aims to reduce household costs without increasing inflation.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a permanent freeze on the maximum co-payment for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), fixing the price at $25 for most prescriptions through the end of the decade. The federal government estimates this specific policy intervention will cost taxpayers an additional $242 million over the coming three years. This financial commitment represents a significant portion of the broader cost of living relief package designed to shield millions of Australians from rising healthcare expenses.

PBS Co-payment Freeze Mechanism Details

The new legislation will immediately halt the annual inflation indexing of the general patient co-payment, effectively capping costs at $25 until 2030. Currently, concession card holders pay a significantly lower rate of $7.70, which is already frozen until 2030. This change brings general patients into closer alignment with concession recipients, addressing a disparity that has widened as general prices continue to rise with inflation. The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme currently subsidizes more than 900 prescription medicines, with an independent body recommending which treatments are listed on the government-funded program.

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Government Financial Strategy and Stated Reasons

Treasurer Jim Chalmers recently outlined a fiscal plan aimed at reducing overall spending while making room for responsible cost of living relief. He identified cheaper medicines and increased bulk billing as key options for achieving this balance. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has frequently cited the PBS freeze as a model for policy that alleviates financial pressure on families without driving up overall inflation. Albanese argues that keeping the population healthy reduces long-term pressure on the national budget, stating that there is a limited amount the government can do to combat cost of living pressures while ensuring any measure improves inflation rates.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Industry Perspectives

Health Minister Mark Butler emphasized that the government recognizes the financial struggles faced by Australians who do not hold concession cards. Butler stated the administration is determined to ensure every citizen can access basic healthcare without having to check their wallet before filling a prescription. National President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, Professor Trent Twomey, supported the move, noting that the freeze helps millions avoid choosing between critical medications and other essential family needs. Twomey highlighted that while individuals can delay purchases like holidays or electronics, they cannot delay treatment for chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma, or high blood pressure.

Impact on Healthcare Access and Future Outlook

Recent data underscores the urgency of these measures, as a Consumers Health Forum survey of more than 5,000 adults revealed that almost half of Australian adults went without needed healthcare in the past year. The PBS co-payment was previously indexed to inflation each year, meaning it crept up over time and gradually reduced affordability for many households. Cheaper medicines have been a cornerstone of the Labor Party's electoral strategy in the lead-up to the last two elections, offering a visible and immediate benefit to voters every time they fill a script. The federal government plans to legislate this change swiftly to ensure the relief reaches households before the end of the current year.