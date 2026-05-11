Australian Penny Smith Breaks Trap World Record in Almaty

Australian shooter Penny Smith has broken a trap world record with her perfect performance in a World Cup final in Kazakhstan. The 31-year-old from Geelong scored 30 out of 30 to win the women's trap World Cup round in Almaty.

Australian Penny Smith hit 30 of 30 targets to win the women's trap shooting World Cup round in Almaty , Kazakhstan. She said her bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024 remained her career highlight but her world record was 'right up there'.

The final was played out in a new format with fewer targets, making the final a more frantic 'sprint'. Australian shooter Penny Smith has broken a trap world record with her perfect performance in a World Cup final in Kazakhstan. The Paris Olympics bronze medallist scored 30 out of 30 to win the women's trap World Cup round in Almaty. The 31-year-old from Geelong thrived in the new finals format, which is faster paced and has fewer targets.

'Shooting the new final format for the first time was a great experience,' she said. 'I knew I just had to stay in my lane and focus on each target. To come away with a World Cup win and a world record really topped it off.

' Once I knew I'd won, I just wanted to hold it together and see if I could run the remaining targets. I wasn't focused on the world record — just on staying in the moment. Smith said winning bronze in the women's trap at Paris remained her career highlight.

'I don't think anything could really top my Olympic medal, but this is certainly right up there,' she said. ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports conversation. We dive into the biggest story of the day and get you up to speed with everything else that's making headlines. Fellow two-time Olympian Laetisha Scanlan also made the final, finishing fourth, while Stephanie Pile was 39th.

James Willett shot a near-perfect 124 out of 125 in qualification for the men's trap and finished fifth in the final. Mitch Iles was ninth to just miss a place in the eight-man final, while Thomas Grice (19th), Gabe Sensi (27th) and Jamie Dunn (66th) also competed





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Penny Smith Trap Shooting World Cup Almaty Paris Olympics World Record New Finals Format Sprint Olympic Medal Career Highlight

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