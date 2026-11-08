Australian Pilots Survive Borneo Helicopter Crash Amidst Record Fires

Two Australian pilots survived a Super Puma crash in Indonesia while battling unprecedented forest fires on Borneo. A third crew member remains missing as authorities launch a comprehensive rescue and investigation.

Two Australian pilots have escaped with minor injuries after their helicopter plunged into a remote Indonesia n river while fighting fires that have raged across the island of Borneo. Authorities are currently searching for a third crew member as the incident highlights the dangers posed by the region's unprecedented wildfire crisis. The Super Puma H225 helicopter was supporting forest and land fire-extinguishing operations when it lost altitude and nosedived into the river while attempting to collect water for water-bombing tasks.

Identity Of Surviving Australian Pilots

Berton Panjaitan, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), confirmed that initial reports from the search and rescue office indicated both Australians were found in good health. He identified the surviving pilots as Hugh Andrew John Page and Michael John Betteridge. Panjaitan stated that both men were receiving medical attention and that their families had already been contacted regarding the incident. The third crew member, Indonesian national Yayan Supyansuri, who was serving as the helicopter landing officer, was reported missing at the time of the announcement.

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Rescue Efforts And Missing Crewman

An 18-strong team has been dispatched from the South Kalimantan Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) to the scene to aid in the rescue effort. Panjaitan emphasized that the first priority is to locate Supyansuri and ensure that the entire search and evacuation process is conducted safely. He further assured that proper care is being provided for the recovered crew members, with the BNPB coordinating with relevant parties to ensure both pilots receive necessary medical examinations and treatment.

Investigation Into Crash Cause

The helicopter has been moved to the riverbank for further investigation, as officials seek to determine the exact cause of the accident. Panjaitan noted that it was too early to speculate on what caused the crash before official investigation results are available. He described the incident as a matter of serious concern for the BNPB, particularly regarding air operations for forest and land fire management. The agency has promised a comprehensive evaluation of safety aspects in their air operations to prevent future occurrences.

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Scale Of Unprecedented Wildfire Crisis

The scale of this year's fires in Indonesia is unprecedented, driven by months of drought fueled by what is shaping up to be the strongest El Nino on record. Underlying climate change has also contributed to the severity of the situation. Satellite imagery analyzed by Nusantara Atlas using peer-reviewed methodology revealed that from January to September this year, 1.9 million hectares of land burnt across Indonesia. This figure represents a 38 percent increase compared to the comparable period in 2019, which was the previous worst year on record for fires in the country.

Impact On Regional Fire Management

The crash serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by international and local teams combating the blazes. The BNPB has conveyed to the families of those involved that the government is placing serious priority on the search, rescue, and care of all the helicopter's crew members. As the drought conditions persist due to El Nino, the pressure on fire-fighting assets like the Super Puma H225 continues to mount. The ongoing search for Yayan Supyansuri remains the immediate focus for emergency responders in the region.