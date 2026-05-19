Australian PM wants to reboot car manufacturing industry, citing loss of Holden

The Australian government plans to spend $1.35 billion to subsidize the purchase of electric vehicles in a single year, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese believes that new technology opens the door for Australia to step back into the manufacturing arena. There are also efforts to create global competitors and focus on export-focused technology-led manufacturing without protectionism or nostalgia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he wants to reboot the local car manufacturing industry and laments the loss of Australia's own car brand Holden.

He believes there is "no reason why we can’t make vehicles" in Australia. However, Australia has not produced a complete vehicle since Holden closed its local manufacturing operations in late 2017. The end of full vehicle manufacturing impacted local businesses and automakers. Australian companies still operating successfully post-Holden include PWR, Redarc, ARB, and Lovells.

The government plans on spending $1.35 billion to subsidize the purchase of electric vehicles in a single year. Australian manufacturing can succeed, says Bernie Quinn, a former Ford executive, who believes it could be very successful with the right attitude and the right amount of commitment





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Car Manufacturing Electric Vehicles Government Funding Manufacturing Industry New Technology Supply Chain Supply Chain Impact Tony Albanese United States Vulnerability Global Competitiveness

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