The Australian Powerball jackpot has surged to $150 million following six consecutive unclaimed division one prizes. This marks the largest prize of 2026.

The Australian Powerball jackpot has officially reached a record-breaking $150 million, making it the most lucrative prize of 2026 and the third-largest in the history of the Australian lottery. This massive sum is the result of a division one jackpot remaining unclaimed for six consecutive draws, causing the cash pot to swell with each passing week. Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell confirmed that it has been two and a half years since Australian lottery players last had the opportunity to win a $150 million Powerball prize.

Historic Jackpot Growth and Previous Winners

The current $150 million figure sets the stage for the upcoming December 3 draw, which is expected to attract millions of participants across the nation. If a single player successfully matches all seven numbers and the critical Powerball to take home the entire amount, they will share the title of Australia's biggest lottery winner ever. This historic status ties with the prize awarded to a winner who stopped for petrol in May 2024, cementing the current jackpot in the annals of Australian gambling history.

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Sixth Consecutive Unclaimed Division One Prize

The road to this record-breaking sum has been paved with near-misses and growing anticipation among the public. For the sixth straight draw, no player managed to secure the seven main numbers and the vital Powerball required for top honours. While the top prize continues to accumulate, the lack of a division one winner has significantly increased the odds and the potential payout for the next available draw. This streak of unclaimed top prizes has fueled speculation and excitement, with more than half of all Australian adults tipped to enter the upcoming draw.

Division Two and Three Winners Share Remaining Prizes

While the top division remained empty, the recent Thursday draw did produce several significant winners in the lower tiers. Six lucky players successfully matched six numbers and the Powerball, securing $360,612 each in division two. Additionally, 211 entrants matched six numbers without the Powerball, splitting division three prizes and earning $12,683 each. These smaller wins provide immediate relief for some participants, even as the focus remains fixed on the growing division one jackpot.

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Lott Spokesperson Highlights Record Year for Wins

Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell noted that despite the current drought of top-prize winners, the game has been highly active in other areas. She stated that Powerball has already delivered 17 division one wins this year, demonstrating the game's consistent ability to produce major payouts. Hobdell emphasized that the organization is now waiting to see whether the next week's draw will crown one or more new top winners or if the jackpot will soar even higher, creating an unprecedented level of wealth for a single winner.

What Comes Next for December 3 Draw

The attention now shifts to the December 3 draw, which holds the potential to resolve the current streak and award the massive $150 million prize. Hobdell remarked that it is difficult to imagine just how far $150 million could take a winner, highlighting the transformative impact such a sum could have on an individual or family. With no winners in the previous draw, the entire pot rolls over, ensuring that the December 3 event will be the most financially significant lottery moment of the year for participants across Australia.