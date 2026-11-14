Australian Preppers Urge Emergency Readiness Ahead of Super El Nino

Survivalist Travis Goldie shares essential emergency kit tips for Australian households facing rising disaster risks and the upcoming super El Nino weather event.

A growing movement of Australian preppers is urging citizens to bolster their disaster preparedness, a call highlighted by a recent poll from the Red Cross revealing that one third of the population lacks confidence in their ability to act when disaster strikes. Former Australian Defense Force soldier and survivalist Travis Goldie tells 7NEWS.com.au that it is significantly easier for Australians to remain physically and mentally prepared for such crises than they might assume.

Essential Supplies And Go Bag Guidelines

Goldie identifies having three days of essential goods, including food, water, and medicine, as an ideal starting point for household emergency kits. He advises residents to stock basic items such as vital documents, passports, and identification, which are necessary if families must leave their homes in a hurry due to events like floods, famines, or droughts. The Red Cross similarly urges Australians to maintain this three-day supply of essentials to ensure safety during sudden emergencies.

Also read El Niño Poses Severe Risk to Pregnant Women in Crisis Zones

Each household must carefully evaluate its specific needs, particularly considering loved ones with medical conditions such as diabetes who require frequent medication and specific diets. Goldie recommends placing these items in a spare, easily accessible bag, often called a go bag, to facilitate immediate evacuation. He warns against the common tendency to overpack, urging people to carry only necessary items that can be transported if vehicle travel becomes impossible.

Overlooked Tools For Communication And Power

While basic supplies are crucial, Goldie notes that many Australians overlook simple tools that become vital during power outages or infrastructure failure. He specifically highlights the importance of a small FM-AM radio, which can be rechargeable or hand-cranked, as emergency information in Australia is frequently transmitted through these frequencies. In a digital age reliant on iPads and smartphones, few people carry portable radios, leaving them vulnerable when phone towers are knocked out.

Advertisement

Goldie explains that while people easily stream weather updates on their phones, a radio ensures they can hear critical alerts even when networks are down. Other preppers suggest adding spare batteries, chargers, and small solar panels to charge electronics, while some even advocate for face masks to protect against toxic chemicals. Regardless of the specific gear chosen, the primary goal remains being ready to leave home at a moment's notice.

Lessons From Historical Disasters And Mental Training

Goldie's expertise is rooted in personal history, having survived the devastating Ash Wednesday bushfires in 1983 as a child. He was later deployed by the army to aid locals in Katherine as flood waters rose 20.4 meters in 1998, and has since lived through floods in Brisbane and cyclones in Darwin. Through these experiences, he observed that those who had mentally prepared were far more likely to escape disaster successfully than those who did not.

He emphasizes that residents in flood-prone areas should already know where rivers flood and how long it takes for water to rise, allowing them to plan evacuation routes to a friend's house or another safe location well in advance. Goldie compares this mental rehearsal to military training, where practiced actions become automatic and reduce stress when danger arrives face to face. He argues that the mental preparation and any training undertaken, such as learning to navigate by the stars, are assets that no natural disaster can remove.

Looking Ahead To The Super El Nino Season

This push for readiness coincides with government warnings regarding a so-called super El Nino weather event expected this Summer. Goldie suggests that simply thinking through and planning for each scenario, ranging from conflict to natural disaster, significantly reduces the likelihood of mistakes during a crisis. By preparing in advance, individuals can react automatically and efficiently when emergencies occur.

Advertisement

While the Red Cross poll highlights a general lack of confidence among the broader population, the dedicated community of preppers continues to share tips and resources. Their message is clear: physical supplies and mental readiness are equally important components of surviving Australia's increasingly frequent and intense natural disasters. Residents are encouraged to start building their kits now, ensuring they are prepared for whatever the coming season may bring.