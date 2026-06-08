Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Declines to Say Pauline Hanson is Fit to Lead

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declined to say whether Pauline Hanson is fit to lead the country. He has stepped back from previous rhetoric portraying One Nation as appealing to dark forces, insisting he respects all voters and their voting preferences.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declined to say whether Pauline Hanson is fit to lead the country while declaring he respects all voters and their preferences.

He respects voters and their judgements, but declined to say if One Nation leader Pauline Hanson was fit to be prime minister. The Australian people are effectively the ones who make these judgements. Albanese stated that many people feel the system isn't working for them, that they're working hard, struggling to save, can't get their own roof over their head. If governments don't respond to these issues, there'll be a continued rise in populism.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stepped back from rhetoric portraying One Nation as appealing to dark forces, insisting he respects all voters and their voting preferences. He stated that he votes Labor, but respects others' voting choices in the great democracy. The comments stand in contrast to his previous remarks to The Guardian's Australian Politics Podcast when he said Pauline Hanson appeals to our darkest forces.

Since he made these comments, One Nation has rapidly risen in the polls, overtaking Labor as the most popular political party in the country. One Nation led the primary vote for the first time in history on 29 per cent - a 23-point increase from the 2025 federal election. Labor sank to its lowest-ever result of 26 per cent, down nine per cent from the election, but still ahead of the floundering Coalition on 20 per cent.

The results fly in the face of Mr Albanese's dismissal of One Nation, after he said Labor was the only mainstream political party in the country. Satisfaction with Mr Albanese has fallen to a devastating low, with 60 per cent of voters disapproving of his leadership and 34 per cent satisfied for a -24 overall result





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