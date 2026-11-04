Australian Produce Prices Drop As Summer Fruit And Vegetable Supply Increases

Early summer harvests bring down costs for strawberries, mangoes, and stone fruit across Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth. Local grocers report abundant supply while bananas see price increases.

Summer produce prices are falling across major Australian cities as early harvests deliver abundant supplies of strawberries, mangoes, and stone fruit. Michael Hsu, operational manager at Panetta Mercato in Sydney, reports a surge in quality produce driven by warmer weather conditions. This seasonal shift allows consumers to access premium fruits at more accessible price points in Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

Strawberries And Mangoes Drive Market Volume

Victoria has experienced an unexpectedly early start to its strawberry growing season, resulting in what Michael Hsu describes as a significant glut of fruit. Dean Lamb, owner of Watts Fresh in Kyneton, Victoria, confirms that the current quality of early-season strawberries is excellent. The retail price for punnets varies by size and location, ranging from $2 to $4.99 at Watts Fresh and $3.99 per punnet at Perth's Spudshed outlets. Simultaneously, Graham Gee, senior buyer at the Happy Apple in Melbourne, notes tons of mangoes are currently flowing through supply chains. Kensington Pride mangoes are priced at $4 each at specialty stores like the Happy Apple and Panetta Mercato, while supermarket chains offer them for $3 apiece. Supply sources include both the Northern Territory and Queensland.

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Tomatoes And Cucumber Prices Stabilize After Winter

Tomato supplies from Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia are generating abundant juice content for consumers. Dean Lamb indicates that truss tomatoes cost $5.99 per kilo at Watts Fresh and approximately $3.90 per kilo at supermarkets. Lebanese cucumber prices, which struggled in October, have recovered due to favorable growing conditions in New South Wales. Michael Hsu reports an influx of cucumbers priced at $2 per kilo at Panetta Mercato, compared to $4.99 per kilo at Spudshed. Red capsicums are also abundant, with Michael Hsu noting strong availability. Graham Gee states that red capsicums cost about $6 or $7 per kilo at the Happy Apple and around $8.90 per kilo at supermarkets. These drops in vegetable costs signal the beginning of peak salad season.

Stone Fruit Season Begins With High Initial Costs

Dean Lamb identifies the start of the stone fruit season as a major market development for the coming weeks. Although it is early in the season, Lamb reports that the fruit possesses good flavor profiles and high sugar content, suggesting a promising season ahead. Nectarines and peaches are currently priced at about $10 per kilo at Watts Fresh. However, Lamb predicts that these prices will halve by the end of the month as supply volumes increase. This seasonal transition also marks the departure of winter staples like oranges and pears, which Lamb advises consumers to purchase carefully. He recommends buying only firm fruit that can be consumed within a few days to prevent breakdown outside of cool storage.

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Leafy Greens And Bananas Show Divergent Trends

Kale remains in good supply despite being typically considered a winter crop, with Graham Gee describing the current bunches as very dense and providing substantial yield after cutting. A bunch costs $4 at both the Happy Apple and Watts Fresh, while supermarkets price them at about $4.50. Zucchini prices have decreased over the last month as supply has increased in New South Wales and South Australia. Panetta Mercato sells zucchini for $3 per kilo, whereas Watts Fresh charges $5.99 per kilo. Conversely, bananas have climbed in price across the market. Both Michael Hsu and Graham Gee have increased banana prices by a dollar per kilo. Graham Gee explains that while good-quality fruit is available, it is not present in the volumes retailers prefer to see.

Consumer Guidance On Selecting And Storing Produce

Consumers can apply specific techniques to select the best quality fruit during this transition period. Graham Gee advises that a good grapefruit must have a firm and bright exterior, noting that dullness in the skin suggests older produce. Grapefruit is selling between $4 and $5 per kilo at the Happy Apple and $4 per kilo at Panetta Mercato. The market also features unique local offerings, such as Mexican fresh fruit ice blocks, known as paletas. Home cooks can replicate these by sprinkling Tajin on ice blocks or using paper cups and wooden sticks with specific paleta molds. These variety options provide consumers with diverse culinary choices as the Australian produce market fully transitions into the summer season.