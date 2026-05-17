Australian Property Investors Face Looming Tax Deadline Before Announcement of Changes to CGT and Negative Gearing

Investors in Australia are facing a looming tax deadline next year as the federal budget has announced changes to capital gains tax (CGT) and negative gearing, which will come into effect from July 2027. Over a year before the changes take effect, this timeline may trigger property owners to sell their properties prematurely, as the upcoming changes to CGT and negative gearing may influence investors' decisions on whether to hold or sell their properties.

The changes to CGT, which grants investors a discount on capital gains tax, are set to take effect starting from July 2027, offering ample time for property owners to decide their actions.

Investors are contemplating a potential wave of property sales before the deadline imposed by the recent federal budget's negative gearing changes. With over a year until the changes take effect, some are questioning whether this may trigger property owners to sell their properties prematurely. In this timeline, investors will no longer benefit from the existing 50% discount on capital gains taxes, but instead will be subject to a 'less generous formula' as the discount is calculated based on inflation.

The tax rate will also increase from the existing 30% to a minimum of 30% on the total capital gain, and the calculation of capital gains will consider two distinct periods. Additionally, negative gearing, a tax incentive that allows investors to deduct investment losses against income, is being limited to newly built residential properties, introducing a deadline for the application of grandfathered tax benefits.

The changes, especially for properties held in high-demand areas, will pressure investors to make decisions on whether to sell or keep their investments





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Investors Tax Deadline Property Sales CGT Changes Negative Gearing Changes High-Demand Areas Inflation Inflation Index Growth Discount Provisions Commencing From July 2027

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