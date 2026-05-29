Australian Property Tax Reforms: Grandfathering Shields Millions of Landlords, Debate Intensifies

The Australian government's property tax overhaul introduces negative gearing and CGT changes with significant grandfathering provisions, exempting over 1 million landlords from immediate impact. Economists predict a 1-3% price drop, while the government aims to boost homeownership. Critics call for election, and ongoing Senate inquiry may alter the final laws.

The Australian government's recently announced property tax reforms, aimed at curbing investor activity and boosting homeownership, have introduced significant carve-outs that will shield millions of landlords from the full impact of the changes.

While the reforms restrict negative gearing to new homes and adjust capital gains tax (CGT) rules, properties acquired before the budget night are exempt from the negative gearing overhaul, and the CGT changes will only apply to asset value increases after July 1 next year. This means that over 1.1 million landlords who negatively gear their properties will be able to continue doing so, preserving their tax benefits.

Additionally, nearly a million people may retain at least part of the 50% CGT discount, as the grandfathering provisions lock in existing concessions. The reforms have sparked intense debate, with economists from JP Morgan estimating that the changes could lead to a 1-3% decline in property prices, on top of an already softening market in Sydney and Melbourne.

Treasury Secretary Jenny Wilkinson defended the package, stating that it is expected to lift homeownership by one percentage point by the 2030s, reversing a decade of decline. This would result in owner-occupiers owning 75,000 more homes than without the changes.

However, critics argue that the grandfathering provisions blunt the immediate impact, and the Coalition has accused the government of misleading voters. Nationals leader Matt Canavan even drew parallels to the Boston Tea Party, calling for a federal election. The Tax Institute has raised concerns about the government's approach, describing it as an alarming shift in tax policy development.

Meanwhile, data from the Australian Tax Office reveals that in 2022-23, 1.1 million people owned 1.6 million rental properties that were negatively geared. The number of negatively geared landlords is likely higher now, as interest rates rose from 0.85% in June 2023 to 4.35% by November 2023, increasing interest deductions. The reforms also include a minimum 30% tax rate on capital gains and replacing the 50% CGT discount with inflation indexation for future gains.

However, the grandfathering means that assets held before July 1 will still enjoy the old discount on their pre-cutoff value. This complex patchwork of exemptions and phase-ins has led to uncertainty among investors and small businesses, with ongoing consultations particularly with the startup sector. The broader economic implications are significant. JP Morgan analyst Ben Jarman noted that reduced investor demand would likely lower turnover in the property market, exerting downward pressure on prices.

Combined with the existing weakening trend, this could push the market into modest contraction. The government's goal is to redirect housing stock from investors to first-home buyers, but the effectiveness of the reforms remains debated. The legislative package has been introduced to parliament but faces a short Senate inquiry, and its final form may still change. As the debate continues, millions of Australians are watching closely, aware that the outcome will shape the housing market for years to come





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Australian Property Tax Reform Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Grandfathering Provisions Housing Market Impact

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