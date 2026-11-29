Readers from Bathurst, Marrickville, and other cities recall the 70th anniversary of Aeroplane Jelly ads, vintage fish marketing names, and 1960s fashion details.

Marilyn Upton of Bathurst, New South Wales, has shared a detailed memory linking the 70th anniversary of the iconic Aeroplane Jelly advertisement on Australian television to a memorable live music event in Sydney. She recalls attending a concert where the warm-up comedian was the American satirist Stan Freberg. During his performance, Freberg asked the audience to stand for the National Anthem, which startled the crowd when the music played while they were already on their feet, resulting in a humorous reaction from the entire venue.

Aeroplane Jelly Anniversary and Music Memories

The Aeroplane Jelly campaign, produced by the Arnott's biscuit company, remains a significant piece of Australian advertising history. Upton notes that the anniversary serves as a reminder of the cultural impact of such long-running television spots from the mid-twentieth century. She also mentions that the Australian singer Diana Trask performed before the main act at the same Sydney event, adding to the significance of the evening in her personal history of live entertainment in the city.

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School Life and Nicknames in New South Wales

Anne McCarthy of Marrickville, New South Wales, provided a contrasting perspective on school life, noting that she was not subjected to the same level of teasing as another contributor, Don Bain. While she avoided being called 'Skinny Malinky Long Legs, Flat Banana Feet' during her primary school years, she endured other memorable nicknames. On the bus home from West Wollongong primary, students called her 'Bird brain' for her academic success and 'Bugs Bunny' due to her prominent front teeth.

McCarthy's experiences at Wollongong High continued with further teasing. She recounted an incident in the school canteen where an attendant, when asked by a colleague who had ordered her sandwich, identified her as 'the one with the big head.' These anecdotes highlight the social dynamics of Australian schools in the mid-twentieth century, where students often created nicknames based on physical appearance or academic performance.

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Confusing Historical Food Marketing Names

Patricia Farrar of Concord shared her initial confusion upon reading about prohibited items in New Zealand, mistakenly believing that 'Ores, Slag and Ash' referred to a punk rock band rather than an industrial waste category. This leads into a discussion on the often confusing names given to fish species in the past. Beth Hansen of Alstonville recalls catching an 'Old Boot' at the age of eight, a fish she threw back into the sea because she assumed it would taste like leather.

Hansen later discovered that the 'Old Boot' is properly known as the Eastern Wirrah, a species that some people actually enjoy eating. Dick Branson of Engadine, noted as the sole male contributor for the day, adds that in the 1950s, tuna was marketed as 'Chicken of the Sea' and leatherjackets were sold under the more appealing name 'Butterfish.' It remains unclear whether these marketing tactics successfully made the fish more palatable to consumers at the time.

1960s Fashion and Practical Uses for Accessories

Christine Stewart of Willoughby offers a practical twist on the dangers of string bags, which were previously noted for catching on men's trouser buttons. Stewart relates a story from a school friend who claimed to have met her husband by catching him on her string bag. This anecdote illustrates how everyday accessories of the era were sometimes viewed with both utility and caution in social interactions.

Carole Baxter of Woodgate Beach in Queensland reflects on her 1963 DJ houndstooth-patterned woollen skirt from her teenage years. The skirt featured bright red 'witches britches' attached underneath, a style element that Baxter kept as a reminder of the fashion trends of that period. She notes that despite her granddaughters being slender, the skirt's waist is too small for them, highlighting the changes in body shapes and clothing sizes over the decades.

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Baxter, who states that she was not skinny during her youth, observes that these clothing items serve as tangible evidence of the physical differences between generations. The preservation of such items allows for a direct comparison of fashion standards and body ideals from the 1960s to the present day, offering a unique glimpse into the personal histories of Australian consumers.