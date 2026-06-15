Australian Referee Shaun Evans Accused of White Power Gesture During World Cup Broadcast

Australian referee Shaun Evans faces accusations after appearing to make an upside-down 'OK' sign, a symbol linked to white supremacist movements, during a live broadcast of the World Cup match between Germany and Curacao. The incident has sparked debate on social media, with some defending the gesture as part of a game and others condemning it as hate symbolism.

Australian referee Shaun Evans has been accused of making an alleged "white power" gesture during the live broadcast of the World Cup match between Germany and Curacao on Monday, according to reports.

The incident occurred when the television camera briefly cut to Evans alongside two colleagues in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) booth. Viewers observed him making an upside-down 'OK' hand sign-forming a circle with the thumb and index finger-against his thigh. While the gesture has traditionally been used to signify approval or that something is okay, it has been co-opted in recent years by white supremacist and far-right groups as a covert symbol of racial hatred.

The controversy quickly spread across social media platforms after screen captures of the moment were widely shared. Some users immediately identified the sign as a white power symbol, citing its documented use by extremist movements. Others suggested an alternative explanation, claiming Evans might have been participating in a casual game among officials where making the circle forces others to look at it, and the person who looks loses-a common prank.

However, the context of the broadcast and the lack of immediate clarification from Evans or FIFA have fueled ongoing speculation. The upside-down 'OK' sign gained notoriety as a hate symbol after being documented on internet forums such as 4chan around 2018. Its notoriety was further cemented when the Australian gunman responsible for the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings used the same gesture during his court appearance.

More recently, an official who mimicked the sign during the live broadcast of the skateboarding final at the Paris 2024 Olympics had his accreditation revoked, highlighting the seriousness with which sporting authorities treat such symbolism. Despite these precedents, Evans has not yet issued any public comment regarding the allegations. Evans is a seasoned referee, having been a full-time official in Australia's A-League since 2012 and a FIFA-listed referee since 2017.

This marks his second appearance at a World Cup, following his role as part of the VAR team during the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The incident now places both Evans and football's governing bodies under scrutiny as they navigate the delicate balance between intent, interpretation, and the broader social responsibilities of officials in globally televised events





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Australian Referee Accused of 'White Power' Gesture During World Cup BroadcastAustralian referee Shaun Evans faces accusations of making a 'white power' gesture during the World Cup broadcast before Germany's match against Curacao. The gesture, an upside-down 'OK' sign, has been adopted by far-right groups. Screen captures are circulating on social media, sparking debate. Evans has not publicly commented. The incident draws parallels to a similar case during the Paris 2024 Olympics where an official lost accreditation.

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Australian referee accused of ‘white power’ gesture during World Cup broadcastScreen grabs showing Shaun Evans making an upside-down ‘OK’ sign during a World Cup broadcast have generated controversy online.

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