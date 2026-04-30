Australian Rents Surge, Fueling Inflation Concerns Ahead of RBA Decision

Advertised rental prices are rising at their fastest pace since October 2024, adding to inflationary pressures as the Reserve Bank prepares to make a crucial interest rate decision.

The Australia n rental market is experiencing a significant surge in prices, with advertised rents increasing at the fastest rate since October 2024. This escalating cost of renting is adding considerable pressure to overall inflation, a key factor the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will be considering during its upcoming interest rate decision on Tuesday.

Recent data from CoreLogic reveals a nationwide increase of 5.7% in advertised rental prices over the past year, with a notable jump of 0.6% – approximately $38 – observed in April alone. This trend signifies a consistent and accelerating rise in rental costs across the country, impacting tenants and contributing to the broader economic landscape. The situation is particularly acute in several capital cities, where demand far outweighs supply, driving up prices and reducing vacancy rates to historically low levels.

Until recently, the acceleration in house rent increases was observed in every major Australian city except Adelaide. However, even Adelaide has now joined the upward trend, with house rents increasing by 4.2% year-on-year to April. The most substantial increases are being recorded in Perth and Hobart, with rental prices climbing by 7% in both cities. Darwin is experiencing the most dramatic rise, with house rents increasing by a significant 8.8% over the same period.

These figures highlight the widespread nature of the rental crisis and the growing financial burden on renters across the nation. The underlying cause of this rapid increase is a severely constrained rental market, characterized by exceptionally low vacancy rates. Currently, vacancy rates are below 1.8% in every capital city, a stark contrast to the 2010s average of 3.3% vacant rental properties. This scarcity of available rentals empowers landlords to increase prices, knowing that demand will likely absorb the higher costs.

The lack of new housing supply, coupled with population growth and changing household demographics, is exacerbating the problem, creating a challenging environment for both renters and policymakers. The impact of rising rents on inflation is becoming increasingly apparent. Rents were identified as one of the most significant non-fuel contributors to the 4.6% inflation rate recorded in the year to March, following a 3.7% increase in rents across both existing and new tenancies.

This contribution to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a major concern for the RBA, as it complicates efforts to control inflation and maintain price stability. The RBA is tasked with managing inflation within a target range of 2-3%, and the current upward pressure from rents makes achieving this goal more difficult. As the RBA prepares for its next interest rate decision, it will carefully weigh the implications of these rising rental costs alongside other economic indicators.

A potential interest rate hike could help to curb inflation, but it also risks further increasing the financial strain on households already struggling with higher rents and other living expenses. The central bank faces a delicate balancing act, needing to address inflation without exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis. The current rental market conditions underscore the urgent need for policies aimed at increasing housing supply, particularly rental properties, to alleviate the pressure on prices and ensure affordability for all Australians.

Without intervention, the trend of rapidly rising rents is likely to continue, further fueling inflation and creating significant hardship for renters





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