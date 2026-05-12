Australian Retail Billionaire Brett Blundy's Bid to Control Victoria's Secret Rejected by Board Due to Allegations of Corporate Espionage and Hiring of Executives with Sexual Harassment Allegations

Virgin Media Group's Brett Blundy has been seeking to control Victoria's Secret but has faced allegations of corporate espionage and hiring executives with a history of sexual harassment allegations. Additionally, BBRC, his investment vehicle, was accused of violating US security laws, which led to his proposal being rejected.

Australian retail billionaire Brett Blundy 's company has been accused of corporate espionage and hiring executives with a history of sexual harassment allegations by the Victoria's Secret board, which is fending off his bid to control the iconic lingerie brand.

Blundy has been seeking to remove current chair Donna James and three other directors and join the board himself, along with three handpicked nominees. However, the Victoria's Secret board has rejected his proposal and alleges BBRC violated US security laws and has a conflict of interest over other investments





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Brett Blundy Victoria's Secret Corporate Espionage Sexual Harassment Allegations BBRC Léays Lingerie Lovisa Honey Birdette David Jones L Brands Settlement Agreement

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