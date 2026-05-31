Australian retailer tests AI‑generated models, emphasizes clear labelling and product accuracy

The Iconic introduces AI‑created mannequins for its online shop, prompting industry debate on transparency, consumer trust and the benefits of generative technology for independent fashion brands.

The fashion industry is rapidly experimenting with generative artificial intelligence, from digital twins that mirror real people to entirely computer‑crafted models shaped by programmers. A recent example comes from an Australian online retail er that introduced AI‑generated mannequins to showcase its clothing range.

The move sparked a practical test by lifestyle editor Alyx Gorman, who examined whether the virtual garments were more than pixels on a screen. She verified that the fabrics, colours and fit displayed by the synthetic models matched the actual products, confirming that the technology can deliver a realistic shopping experience when used responsibly. The retailer, The Iconic, responded with a public statement clarifying its policy on AI imagery.

It said that whenever artificial intelligence creates visual content for product advertising, the imagery must be clearly labelled and the item itself must be presented as accurately as possible for shoppers. This guidance aims to preserve consumer trust and avoid confusion between digital representations and physical goods. The designer behind the AI‑generated campaign, Atoir, added that the Australian fashion market is fiercely competitive, especially for independent labels.

According to Atoir, tools such as generative AI can give smaller brands the agility they need to keep pace with larger competitors while still upholding creative standards and product integrity that matter to both the brand and the customer. Industry observers note that the adoption of AI in fashion is not merely a novelty but a strategic advantage.

By reducing the need for physical photo shoots, brands can cut production costs, speed up time to market, and generate a diverse range of model bodies and styling options that reflect a broader audience. However, the technology also raises ethical and regulatory questions about disclosure, authenticity and the potential impact on human models' employment.

As the sector continues to explore these capabilities, clear labelling and transparent communication will likely become standard practice, ensuring that shoppers receive an honest representation of what they are buying while allowing innovators to push the boundaries of visual merchandising.





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