Australian Retirement Age Rises: Shift in Wealth, Health and Superannuation Fuels Trend

A new study reveals a significant increase in the average retirement age for Australians, driven by changes in household wealth, superannuation balances, and health outcomes. The report highlights the impact of housing affordability, superannuation growth, and health improvements on retirement decisions, with implications for financial security and intergenerational equity.

A significant shift in household wealth, superannuation balances, and health outcomes has led to a rise in the retirement age for Australia ns, according to Kyle Peyton, a senior research fellow at the University of Melbourne. The 2025 Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey revealed that the average retirement age increased by five years between 2003 and 2023. While Australia does not have a mandatory retirement age , the age pension eligibility begins at 67 years.

This trend isn't uniform across genders; for women, the average retirement age increased from 58.8 to 63.6 years, and for men, it rose from 59.9 to 64.8 years. The report highlights that these changes are coupled with increased financial and health pressures, impacting the comfort levels of retirees. The report emphasizes that the most significant element influencing these trends is household wealth, specifically housing wealth. Housing wealth remains the most crucial component of economic wellbeing among retirees, acting as a key financial safety net for many. \Several factors have contributed to this shift. Between 2003 and 2023, the proportion of retirees owning their homes outright decreased from 75% to 66%, while the share of those with a mortgage increased from 13% to 17%. Notably, the percentage of retirees in rental situations doubled, going from 6% to 12% over the same period. This is a substantial shift because Australia's retirement system is built on the assumption that people will own their homes when they retire. This changing landscape poses significant challenges for future generations. Peyton emphasizes the need to address intergenerational inequality, with housing being a critical area of focus. Furthermore, housing wealth directly impacts superannuation balances in retirement. Without a home, retirees may need to use a greater portion of their superannuation to cover the high costs of rent. Despite concerns regarding housing, there are positive trends in superannuation. There has been a significant increase in superannuation balances as individuals approach retirement. Since 2015, the median superannuation balance for women has increased by more than 100%, while for men, it has increased by about 40%. This indicates a closing of the gender gap in retirement. In 2015, the average superannuation balance for Australians was $245,122, which increased to $383,217 in 2023. The average superannuation balance for men was $467,307 in 2015, increasing to $504,420 in 2023.\Additionally, improved health outcomes are another factor contributing to Australians working longer. The proportion of recent retirees citing health as their primary reason for leaving the workforce decreased from 39% in 2003 to 29% in 2023. This decline may reflect improvements in life expectancy and health outcomes among older Australians. However, these health improvements aren't evenly distributed. First Nations women, in particular, face health issues that result in a lower average retirement age compared to other Australians. This underscores the complexity of the issue, which involves not only financial considerations like housing and superannuation, but also the ongoing impact of health and its influence on workforce participation. The study underlines that the evolving economic landscape, health factors, and financial preparedness are all interlinked and play a significant role in influencing retirement decisions and the overall wellbeing of Australian retirees. The changes in home ownership, the increasing cost of living, especially concerning housing, and the importance of superannuation become crucial when planning for retirement. The report's findings emphasize the need for comprehensive strategies to address these challenges and ensure a more equitable and secure retirement for all Australians





