Australian Retirement Confidence Plunges as Cost of Living Crisis Hits Superannuation Savings

Brighter Super data reveals only 28 percent of pre-retirees feel prepared for retirement, a sharp decline from 38 percent in 2025 driven by inflation and rising living expenses.

Financial confidence among Australians approaching retirement has deteriorated significantly over the past twelve months, marking a troubling shift in the nation's economic outlook. According to Brighter Super's annual Retirement Outlook Index, the proportion of pre-retirees who feel adequately prepared for their future has dropped to 28 per cent. This figure represents a stark contrast to the 38 per cent recorded in 2025, indicating that fewer individuals are entering their later years with financial security.

Declining Comfort Levels Among Retirees

The erosion of financial stability extends beyond those still working, deeply affecting current retirees as well. The percentage of retirees reporting they are living comfortably fell from 58 per cent last year to just 38 per cent in 2026. This simultaneous decline across both demographics highlights a systemic pressure on household budgets rather than isolated individual struggles. Many individuals find themselves unable to maintain their previous standard of living despite having already exited the workforce.

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Inflation and Expenses Drive Financial Anxiety

A majority of both pre-retirees and retirees identify the cost of living as the primary culprit behind their diminished financial position. Three quarters of retirees report that inflation and rising daily costs were among the biggest influences on their current situation. Julian Cappe, head of research at Investment Trends, noted that these results demonstrate financial pressure reaching people at every stage of life. He emphasized that after 17 years of tracking Australian attitudes toward retirement, the current climate is uniquely stressful for workers and retirees alike.

Spending Cuts Replace Increased Saving Strategies

Rather than attempting to save more money to close the gap, many pre-retirees are planning to cut spending during their retirement years. This strategic shift suggests a reactive approach to budgeting rather than a proactive accumulation of wealth. The report also found that individuals who sought professional financial advice were more likely to make extra contributions and felt less anxious about their prospects. However, this correlation may reflect higher incomes among those who can afford advice, underscoring unequal access to professional help.

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Rising Thresholds for a Comfortable Life

The amount required to retire comfortably continues to climb according to figures released by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia in September. A couple who own their home needs $78,998 a year, or $1,513 a week, to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. For single homeowners, the requirement is $56,166 a year, or $1,076 a week. These thresholds have risen slightly, with budgets for homeowners aged 65 to 84 increasing by 0.5 per cent for couples and 0.4 per cent for singles in the June quarter.

Vulnerable Budget Categories Impact Seniors

ASFA CEO Mary Delahunty explained that retirees are hit hardest because their spending is weighted toward categories experiencing the steepest price increases. Essential expenses such as electricity, car costs, medical services, insurance, and meals out are driving the crisis. With savings for those aged 60 to 64 sitting at just over $200,000, retirees must rely heavily on fund advice, tax strategies, and government pension integration to stretch their resources effectively.