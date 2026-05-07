Australian Royal Commission Reveals Pervasive Antisemitism Across Multiple Sectors

Testimonies from the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion highlight a disturbing rise in hatred, affecting children, healthcare workers, and professionals across Australia.

The Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion has uncovered a harrowing landscape of prejudice and fear permeating various layers of Australia n society. During recent hearings, the commission heard devastating accounts of how antisemitism has manifested not just as sporadic incidents of hate, but as systemic pressures within professional environments.

One particularly striking testimony came from a woman who revealed that she was pressured by the CEO of her company to change her name because it was considered obviously Jewish. The executive suggested that certain clients held sensitivities regarding Israel and that maintaining her birth name could lead to negative commercial outcomes for the business.

This request left the employee feeling a profound sense of shame, not because of her identity, but because she was forced to realize that her heritage was viewed as a financial or social liability by her own employer. The crisis extends deep into the public health sector, as evidenced by the testimony of a NSW Health nurse manager. This individual described a terrifying environment where the boundaries of professional ethics and patient safety seemed to vanish.

After videos surfaced of health workers allegedly refusing to treat patients from Israel, the nurse felt an overwhelming sense of dread while undergoing her own surgery, fearing that her Jewish identity could make her a target for violence or neglect. Beyond her experience as a patient, she recounted a hostile workplace where she was branded as Zionist scum by colleagues and pressured by management to remove posters of Israeli hostages from her workspace.

For a dedicated professional, this climate of hostility has resulted in a dented trust in the healthcare system and a heartbreaking feeling of shame regarding her career in medicine. Perhaps most distressing is the impact of this surge in hatred on the youngest members of the community. A clinical psychologist provided testimony regarding the impossible conversations adults must have with children who are being targeted with hateful slurs.

The psychologist highlighted the agony of a nine-year-old asking why they are hated and why they feel the need to hide their identity or uniforms. This pattern of abuse is mirrored in the sporting world, where the Ajax Junior Football Club in Melbourne has seen a spike in antisemitic incidents since October 7.

Club president Daniel Onas shared accounts of parents and players being subjected to vile verbal abuse, including one instance where a child was told that Hitler should have finished them off. Such extreme rhetoric in a setting meant for recreation and growth illustrates the severity of the social fracture. The hearings also explored the chilling effect of antisemitism within the realms of politics, media, and the arts.

A trade union worker described feeling cancelled and gaslit by political networks that sought to downplay or deny the atrocities of October 7. Similarly, author Michael Gawenda warned that the current social climate has made it dangerous for journalists to hold strong views about Israel without risking their professional longevity.

This self-censorship is echoed in the arts, where a musician reported online harassment and protests at non-political events, and a food critic recounted hiding her Star of David necklace and hesitating to publish reviews of Israeli establishments out of fear. Concluding these testimonies, Jillian Segal, the Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, provided a sobering assessment of the situation. She described antisemitism as a virus, a mutating illness that continues to evolve and spread through the fabric of society.

The collective evidence presented to the Royal Commission paints a picture of a community under siege, where the basic right to exist openly and safely as a Jewish person in Australia is being eroded across corporate, medical, educational, and cultural institutions





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