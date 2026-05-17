Australian Rugby League News: Origin 2022 Team Details Announced

The Maroons have named six debutants in a 20-man squad to contest the Origin series opener on May 27. Sydney Roosters playmaker Walker joins Dolphins pocket rocket Max Plath and Gold Coast winger Jojo Fifita as the new players in the starting side. Cronulla forward Briton Nikora and Brisbane No.6 Ezra Mam are listed on the six-man bench. Dolphins powerhouse Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is 20th man.

The Maroons have stuck solid with 11 players that won the Origin decider last year in the historic 24-12 triumph in Sydney, while naming six debutants in a 20-man squad to contest the Origin series opener, also in Sydney, on May 27.

Download today Sydney Roosters playmaker Walker joins Dolphins pocket rocket Max Plath (lock) and Gold Coast winger Jojo Fifita as the new players in the starting side. Cronulla forward Briton Nikora (No.14 ) and Brisbane No.6 Ezra Mam (No.18) are listed on the six-man bench. Dolphins powerhouse Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is 20th man.

The omission of Broncos and Australia fullback Reece Walsh, below his best in recent weeks, will be a surprise to some but Newcastle talisman Kalyn Ponga has a wonderful pedigree in Origin football at No.1. Walker was likened this week by Darren Lockyer to a modern-day Allan Langer due to his unpredictability and brilliance. The 23-year-old has proven to be a big-game player through 96 NRL games.

The Maroons brains trust are convinced he is ready to unleash his best at halfback after last year’s No.7 and player of the Origin series Tom Dearden suffered a syndesmosis injury playing for North Queensland. Flegler spent 677 days on the sidelines due to a shoulder nerve issue. His return to action this year was an inspirational story of dedication and commitment in itself.

To be backed by Slater to again lead the pack as a starting front-rower in Origin footy speaks volumes for the high esteem he is held in. The 26-year-old’s firebrand ways and uncompromising mentality up front will be crucial. Fifita has been one of the Titans’ best this season after being switched from wing to centre.

He plays both positions with aplomb and will partner recalled Dolphins winger Selwyn Cobbo whose last month of football has seen him at his most damaging best. Plath has been given a great responsibility at starting lock and also gives Slater contingencies with his versatility. His stellar display in the 32-10 win over South Sydney on Thursday night as a ball-playing lock after starting at hooker sealed his selection.

My preferred position is playing lock and in the middle but you have to be fit to play hooker. Getting a lot of confidence there has added another string to my bow. I can play back-row as well





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Australia Rugby League Origin 2022 Team Details Debutants Sydney Roosters Dolphins Gold Coast Cronulla Brisbane Cobbo Ponga Johnathan Thurston Jermaine Dewese

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