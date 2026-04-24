Australian Rugby Reports $16.6 Million Profit, Eyes Bledisloe Boost

Rugby Australia has announced a significant financial turnaround, posting a $16.6 million profit for 2024 and eliminating $7 million in debt. The success is driven by increased match day revenue and fuels the push for a third Bledisloe Test, despite potential conflicts with the Super Rugby schedule.

Australian Rugby’s financial fortunes have experienced a remarkable shift, posting a substantial profit of $16.6 million for the 2024 financial year. This represents a dramatic turnaround from the significant losses incurred in previous years, and crucially, includes the elimination of a $7 million debt.

The success is largely attributed to a renewed focus on generating revenue through match day attendance, with ticket sales from major events contributing a massive $147 million – significantly outpacing sponsorship ($55 million) and broadcast revenue ($38 million). This return to prioritizing ‘backsides on seats’ signals a strategic recalibration, acknowledging the changing landscape of broadcast rights in the region.

The leadership of Chief Executive Phil Waugh and Chairman Dan Herbert is being credited with steering the organization towards long-term financial stability, a goal they have consistently articulated. However, the path forward isn’t without its challenges, and maintaining this momentum will depend heavily on the Wallabies’ performance in the upcoming World Cup and their ability to attract corporate sponsorship.

The reported broadcast revenue figure of $38 million is somewhat misleading due to accounting practices related to a joint venture, with RA estimating the actual figure to be closer to $49 million, a $10 million increase from the previous year. It’s also important to note that match-day costs have risen, particularly due to hosting the Lions fixtures, meaning the $147 million in revenue doesn’t translate directly into profit.

Nevertheless, the emphasis on ticket sales is a key takeaway, highlighting a shift away from reliance on large broadcast deals, which are becoming increasingly difficult to secure in the current market. This financial performance directly supports RA’s aggressive pursuit of a third Bledisloe Test, believing it would be a major revenue driver, potentially selling out venues in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, and even the MCG.

The organization continues to emphasize that the overall financial model remains fragile, making events like a third Bledisloe Test crucial for continued success. Determining the financial impact of the Waratahs and Brumbies on RA’s bottom line remains difficult to ascertain from the publicly available accounts. The success of Super Round, held in Christchurch this Anzac weekend, presents a potential conflict.

If Super Round proves to be a resounding success – with three consecutive days of near-sell-out crowds – the Super Rugby clubs are likely to resist the scheduling of a Bledisloe Test on the same weekend, prioritizing their own revenue streams. This highlights a growing divergence between the Australian and New Zealand models for Super Rugby.

While New Zealand clubs have attracted significant private investment, with individuals like Charles Gibbon (Highlanders) and Malcolm Gillies (Hurricanes) injecting substantial funds into high-performance infrastructure, the Waratahs and Brumbies are now under direct RA control. Gillies has publicly stated that the current Super Rugby model is unsustainable, emphasizing the financial struggles of many New Zealand franchises.

This perspective suggests that New Zealand clubs will fiercely defend Super Round if it proves successful, viewing it as a vital component of their financial viability. Waugh remains optimistic about securing an Anzac Bledisloe clash, but acknowledges the potential opposition from Super Rugby clubs who may be unwilling to sacrifice a successful event for the benefit of the Wallabies and All Blacks





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