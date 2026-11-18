Australia announced new sanctions targeting three individuals and four organizations involved in illegal West Bank settlement expansion and violence, with penalties including up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $910,000. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the move aims to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution.

Australia has imposed a new round of sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in illegal settlement expansion and human rights abuses against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong announced the measures, which prohibit Australians and Australian businesses from trading with or providing financial or other support to the sanctioned group. The sanctions target three individuals and four organizations, and for the first time include a construction company involved in building settlements. Wong said this was the first time Australian sanctions had targeted such a company. The statement did not name the company.

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Wong condemns settlement violence and E1 expansion

Wong said the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution. She emphasized that the settlement enterprise is violent. The sanctions also address the E1 settlement, where demolitions and the displacement of Palestinians have occurred in recent weeks. Wong reiterated that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law.

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The sanctioned individuals and organizations actively participated in the planning, coordination and establishment of new settlements. They also engaged in raising funds, recruiting volunteers and providing support to violent settlers. The Australian government urges Israel to cease settlement expansion. Wong said she spoke to her Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar, on Tuesday night and outlined Australia's position.

Wong also said Australia worked with the United Kingdom to coordinate a set of sanctions ahead of those decisions. She made clear that Australia will continue to take action against those involved in the settlement enterprise. Australian businesses are warned they must not bid for construction tenders for illegal settlement developments. Individuals breaching these sanctions can face up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $910,000, or three times the value of the relevant transaction.

Albanese meets Trump and other global leaders

The measures are part of a broader strategy to address human rights abuses and encourage compliance with international law. The Australian government aims to disrupt financial and operational networks that facilitate illegal outpost expansion. In separate overnight developments, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanaeto. They discussed migration policy and international cooperation, including the future of parent visas and refugee intake quotas.

Policies regarding parent visas and refugee numbers may be subject to review. The talks reflected the global nature of migration challenges and the need for coordinated responses among allied nations. Also overnight, Victorian Premier Ben Carroll, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson, Greens leader Ellen Sandell, and One Nation's Victorian leader Warren Pickering faced off in a live debate ahead of the upcoming state election. Each leader presented their platform to the electorate.

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The debate served as a critical moment for voters to compare major parties' policies and leadership styles. The leaders covered a range of local and national issues relevant to Victorian residents. Minister for Climate Change Chris Bowen released a draft of the final COP text earlier than usual to facilitate consensus. He described his approach as more transparent and inclusive, aiming to give nations the best chance of agreement before the summit ends this Friday.

Bowen releases draft COP text early for consensus

The draft includes contentious proposals such as a call to immediately transition away from fossil fuels. Bowen emphasized that while the final text will differ, the early release allows for focused engagement on areas of disagreement. Bowen stated that multilateralism works and that world governments must continue to engage because no single country can tackle climate change alone. The goal is to steer the conversation toward the most ambitious outcome that consensus allows.

The early release was intended to show that global cooperation remains viable despite political differences. By addressing contentious points openly, the minister hopes to reduce friction and accelerate the finalization of the agreement. As the debate over sanctions, migration, and climate policy continues, the actions of Australian leaders will have lasting implications for domestic and international relations. The upcoming election in Victoria and the conclusion of the climate summit will further shape the policy landscape in the coming weeks.