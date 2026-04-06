Australian Share Futures Indicate Lower Open Amidst Iran Conflict Concerns

Share market futures are pointing downwards as investors react to President Trump's statements and the ongoing situation in Iran. Key economic data releases and corporate developments also impact market sentiment.

Australian share futures indicate a downward trend for the market open. As of 2 PM New York time, shares were experiencing modest gains, with investors actively analyzing President Donald Trump 's recent statements concerning the ongoing conflict. ASX 200 futures experienced a decline of 100 points, equivalent to a 1.2 percent drop, settling at 8609.

US military strategists are currently compiling a roster of potential targets within Iran, coinciding with President Trump's self-imposed deadline of Tuesday, which is Wednesday AEST, for the Strait of Hormuz to be re-opened. This backdrop has created uncertainty within the market, leading to cautious trading activity. Key market indicators include a decrease in ASX 200 futures by 100 points, or 1.2 percent, resulting in a value of 8609. All US prices are referenced near 2 PM New York time. The Australian dollar saw a rise of 0.3 percent, reaching US69.15¢, while Bitcoin experienced a notable increase of 3.4 percent, trading at $US69,580. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a slight increase of 0.04 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.2 percent. The VIX volatility index edged up by 0.46, closing at 24.33. Gold prices experienced a decrease of 0.5 percent, settling at $US4654.16 per ounce. Brent crude oil saw an increase of 1.7 percent, reaching $US110.89 per barrel, and iron ore rose by 1.1 percent, trading at $US106.70 per tonne. The 10-year yield for the US is at 4.33 percent, while Australia's is at 5.03 percent. \Today's economic agenda includes the release of S&P Global's March PMI Composite at 9 AM AEST, followed by February household spending data and ANZ March jobs ads at 11:30 AM. NAB's outlook for the upcoming week suggests an expectation of a 0.3 percent month-over-month increase in monthly household spending for February, aligning with the consensus estimate, which will provide insight into the growth momentum preceding any impact from the Iran situation. ANZ-Indeed Job Ads for March are also of significant interest, primarily to assess any potential initial slowdown in hiring demand, but also because of the substantial increases observed in the past two months, which have garnered the attention of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The RBA has no scheduled announcements. On the international front, March CPI updates from both the US and China are the primary inflation releases, with February US PCE inflation also providing important data. Across the Tasman Sea, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, and is widely anticipated to keep its key rate unchanged, while Friday's March PMI will be carefully monitored for any deviation from the strong readings observed over the past three months, including February's 55.0. \Notable headlines include warnings from House and land developer Nigel Satterley, who has cautioned that the ongoing war in Iran has generated a fluctuating scenario of escalating material costs, prompting a call for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to launch an investigation. Additionally, Ellerston, the investment firm supported by several of Sydney's affluent families, is investing $100 million in Winning, an appliance retailer planning to list on the ASX, paving the way for a future public offering. The market also sees a competitor planning to challenge the ASX and establish itself as Australia's third trading venue. This ambition arises as the primary bourse navigates considerable regulatory pressure, with Cboe Australia's market share experiencing stagnation at 20 percent. JPMorgan CEO, Dimon, has urged the US to strengthen its economic and military capabilities. He also noted in his annual letter that private credit may not present a systemic risk, but losses are likely to surpass expectations amidst weakened credit standards. Firmus is approaching a $7 billion valuation through a new investment round from Nvidia, representing a valuation four times higher than the previous share issuance in September. These developments reflect a dynamic market influenced by global events, economic data, and corporate strategies





FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Share Market Iran Trump Economic Data ASX

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-Iran Tensions Rise Amidst Rescue Operation, Conflicting Claims of Aircraft Losses and Diplomatic StandoffThe situation between the US and Iran intensifies following a successful US rescue mission in Iran, with conflicting reports of aircraft losses and escalating threats. President Trump's threats of military action against Iran, and ongoing discussions between Oman and Iran highlight the complexity of the ongoing events.

Read more »

NRL Players' Futures Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations and Gambling SupportNRL players, including potential recruits for the PNG Chiefs and off-contract players at the Dragons, are facing uncertain futures. The Dragons have halted contract talks, while others are considering their options as they are able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1st. The article also provides a reminder about gambling support services.

Read more »

US-Iran War LIVE updates: Trump issues fiery expletive-laden threat to Iran; New details emerge of daring rescue of US airman from Iran’s mountainsFollow our live coverage of the conflict in the Middle East and related developments in Australia.

Read more »

US-Iran war live updates: Trump issues fiery expletive-laden threat to Iran; New details emerge of daring rescue of US airman from Iran’s mountainsFollow our live coverage of the conflict in the Middle East and related developments in Australia.

Read more »

Iran war LIVE updates: US, Iran discuss 45-day ceasefire; Tehran university hit by airstrikesMediators lead talks on terms of two-phase peace deal; US transport planes destroyed in airman’s rescue operation. Follow live updates.

Read more »

Iran war live updates: Iran and US considering plan for 45-day ceasefire — reportsIran and the US receive a plan for a ceasefire from Pakistani mediators, reports suggest. It comes after Tehran and Washington earlier exchanged threats of escalation. Follow live.

Read more »