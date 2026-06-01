Australian Share Futures Slip Despite Wall Street Boost, Nvidia Rally

The Australian share futures market experienced a slight decline on Tuesday morning, despite a strong lead from Wall Street, where hopes for a Middle East peace deal and a rally in Nvidia lifted major indexes.

Australian share futures slipped on Tuesday morning despite a strong lead from Wall Street , where hopes for a Middle East peace deal and a rally in Nvidia lifted major indexes.

The turnaround was sparked by a social media post by President Donald Trump that talks between the US and Iran "are continuing, at a rapid pace". ASX 200 futures were down 36 points or 0.4 per cent to 8710 near 7am AEST. At the close in New York, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to close at a record high: 7600.01. It earlier peaked at 7617.66.

The US benchmark has reset its record high 23 times so far this year; there were 11 new highs in May. Carson Group’s Ryan Detrick said the S&P 500 soared 16.1 per cent in April and May, the second-best ever (only 2020 was better). Nvidia rallied 6.3 per cent after announcing a new computer chip for laptops, a new market for the semiconductor chipmaker. The Fair Work Commission will release its award wages decision at 10am on Tuesday.

Ian Harper, a member of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy board, will speak at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) in Melbourne at 10.30am AEST on Tuesday. The use of automated tools is creating a backlash over fears of higher costs and unemployment, and the government says the public needs to see the benefits. The government believes it can bring back voters who have shifted to Pauline Hanson’s party in time for the next election.

The Florida-headquartered investment behemoth is expected to call for a broad review of the underperforming gold miner, and an overhaul of the board. Slow drug approval processes mean big pharma is considering bypassing Australia for America, Bristol Myers Squib’s local boss has warned. Politics and political forays by the new Liberal Party president should be expected. Wayne Swan’s been doing it for eight years





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Australian Share Futures Wall Street Middle East Peace Deal Nvidia S&P 500 Ryan Detrick Carson Group Fair Work Commission Ian Harper Committee For Economic Development Of Australi Automated Tools Government Pauline Hanson Florida-Headquartered Investment Behemoth Gold Miner Drug Approval Processes Bristol Myers Squib Liberal Party President Wayne Swan

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