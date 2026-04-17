Australian Shares End Winning Streak Amidst Asian Caution and Inflation Fears

Australian equities retreated from a three-week winning streak as investors trimmed positions before the weekend, mirroring cautious sentiment across Asian markets. Despite tentative progress on extending the US-Iran ceasefire, elevated energy prices continue to fuel inflation concerns and interest rate risks. The S&P/ASX 200 fell slightly, with the retail and gold sectors seeing notable declines, while technology stocks performed strongly. Company-specific news also influenced individual stock movements.

Australian shares concluded a three-week ascent, succumbing to investor caution as positions were adjusted ahead of the weekend. This market sentiment mirrored a broader trend across Asia, where a degree of unease persisted despite signs of tentative progress in extending a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index experienced a modest decline, shedding 8.1 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 8946.9.

This downturn was characterized by weakness in six out of the eleven key sectors. For the week, the index registered a loss of 0.2 percent, a notable reversal after having achieved its most significant quarterly rise in four years, fueled by prior optimism surrounding a de-escalation of Middle Eastern tensions. Across Asian markets, equities also softened. Investors adopted a more circumspect stance, carefully evaluating the ongoing ceasefire negotiations and the potential implications for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil transportation.

Persistent elevated energy prices continued to exacerbate inflation concerns, thereby maintaining the pressure of potential interest rate hikes in the economic outlook. The retail sector bore the brunt of selling pressure, experiencing the most significant decline. This vulnerability was exacerbated by a warning from Citi, which highlighted the potential negative impact of high oil prices and tightening financial conditions on corporate earnings, forecasting such pressures to extend through to mid-2027.

Specific retailers faced significant headwinds; Harvey Norman saw its shares fall by 3 percent to $4.57, while JB Hi-Fi dropped 0.5 percent to $76.07. These declines followed substantial earnings downgrades of 16 percent and 8 percent, respectively. Wesfarmers also encountered selling, losing 1.6 percent to trade at $72.85, a consequence of being downgraded to a sell rating by analysts.

The gold mining sector proved to be an exception to the general trend of rising gold prices. Despite the precious metal's gains for the week, gold stocks experienced a sell-off. Evolution Mining retreated 2 percent to $13.58, Northern Star declined 2.2 percent to $23.76, and Catalyst Metals saw a steeper fall of 5 percent to $6.43.

In commodity markets, Brent crude oil prices dipped by 1.3 percent to $US98.09 per barrel. This movement coincided with optimistic pronouncements from US President Donald Trump regarding the prospects for a more enduring ceasefire. Major energy companies also saw modest shifts; Woodside Energy eased by 0.2 percent to $32.73, and Ampol declined 0.8 percent to $32.93.

The financial sector presented a mixed picture as investors continued to reallocate their portfolios away from these traditionally stable assets. National Australia Bank experienced a 2 percent drop to $42.55, and Westpac saw a 0.7 percent decrease to $39.73. In contrast, Commonwealth Bank managed a slight gain of 0.1 percent, reaching $178.23, while ANZ added 0.5 percent to $37.92.

The technology sector, however, ended the week on a strong note, boasting a significant 13 percent gain. This uplift was driven by robust performances from key players, including WiseTech Global, which surged 2.9 percent to $46.18, and NextDC, which climbed 1.6 percent to $14.12.

In notable company-specific news, Zip experienced a substantial jump of 13.7 percent to $2.33. This surge was attributed to an upgrade in its full-year earnings guidance, bolstered by a remarkable 43 percent increase in US transaction volumes and revenue during the third quarter. Paladin Energy also demonstrated positive momentum, rising 2.8 percent to $14.54. This increase followed an upgrade to its production guidance for the Langer Heinrich uranium mine, attributed to a stronger-than-anticipated ramp-up phase.

Conversely, Alcoa faced a downturn, with its shares dropping 3.5 percent to $96.49. This decline stemmed from first-quarter revenue figures of $US3.2 billion falling short of analysts' expectations. Temple & Webster encountered headwinds, its shares falling 6.5 percent to $6.66. This was a direct result of Citi revising its earnings forecasts for FY26 to FY28 downwards by 12 percent to 19 percent, citing concerns over weaker web traffic, a decline in app users, and prevailing macro-economic pressures.

On a more positive note for some industrial players, NRW Holdings saw a gain of 2.2 percent to $6.10, following the announcement of securing approximately $160 million in new contracts through its Fredon subsidiary. These diverse movements underscore the prevailing market sentiment of cautious optimism mixed with sector-specific challenges and opportunities, as investors navigate global economic uncertainties and corporate performance indicators.





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