Australian shares poised for modest gain after US tech sell-off, Iran tensions

ASX 200 futures edge up as Wall Street volatility persists, driven by profit-taking in tech stocks ahead of SpaceX's IPO. Geopolitical risks rise after Iran shoots down US helicopter. Markets await inflation data from China and the US.

Australian shares are set to open modestly higher on Wednesday, following a renewed tech sell-off in New York and the threat of renewed fighting between the US and Iran after Tehran shot down an Apache helicopter near the coast of Oman.

President Donald Trump said the US must out of necessity respond. The attack helicopter's two aviators were rescued earlier by a drone boat. ASX 200 futures were up 13 points or 0.2% to 8624; they had earlier fluctuated between positive and negative. In New York, the S&P 500 was 0.3% lower at the close, paring earlier losses of more than 1%.

The selling was concentrated in information tech and energy. The nine other S&P 500 industry sectors advanced, paced by real estate and materials. The Dow rose 0.2%. The volatility index swung as low as 18.19 to as high as 23.34; it ended at 19.87.

As a sign of the wave of volatility hitting US tech stocks, the Philadelphia semiconductor index opened higher, then plunged more than 10% and rebounded, paring the session losses to 1.9%. Wall Street's market moves were attributed yet again to investors taking profits of some of the highest-flying tech stocks so far this year to build cash to invest in SpaceX's pending initial public offering.

SpaceX shares are expected to be priced on Thursday (Friday AEST) with trading expected to begin on Friday. Apple shed 3.6% to $290.55. The stock hit a record high of $317.40 in early trading in New York the previous day. Wednesday's agenda is all about May inflation: first both consumer and producer prices out of China will be released, and later consumer price data from the US.

Economists expect an uptick in China's headline CPI inflation in May to 1.3% year over year, in line with consensus, on the back of higher food prices as observed from tracking of wholesale food prices. Some offset in May could come from lower transport and recreational prices as demand for travel cools after the May Labour Day holidays. China's deflationary pressures have dissipated, and concerns shift to second round price hikes from higher oil prices.

On the US data, economists expect core CPI to increase 0.22% month over month (2.87% year over year), below consensus of 0.28% month over month. Meanwhile, headline CPI is projected to rise 0.48% month over month (4.17% year over year), in line with consensus. Geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran remain a key risk, with President Trump vowing a necessary response to the downing of the Apache helicopter.

The market will also watch for updates on the SpaceX IPO, which could draw significant capital from tech stocks





FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Australian Shares US Tech Sell-Off Iran Tensions Inflation Data Spacex IPO

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASX set to rise, AI stocks drive Wall Street reboundWall Street is recovering some of its sell-off from Friday, as stocks swept up in the artificial-intelligence boom bounce back.

Read more »

ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise, Wall St rebounds as dip buyers go shoppingFutures reverse heavy losses as Wall Street rebounds; OpenAI files IPO paperwork; James Hardie to defend class action; Nine sells Pedestrian Group; Eagers extends buy-back. Follow live.

Read more »

Iran Warns Foreign Forces to Leave Strait of Hormuz as US-Iran Tensions SpikeIran's foreign minister urged foreign naval forces to exit the Strait of Hormuz to avoid crossfire after the US accused Iran of shooting down an Apache helicopter, leading to American retaliatory strikes and threatening a fragile ceasefire. Diplomatic efforts led by Donald Trump aim to finalize a deal as Israel and Iran exchange attacks and fighting continues in Lebanon.

Read more »

Live: ASX likely to rise despite US launching strikes against IranThe Australian share market is likely to open slightly higher, despite the United States launching missile strikes against Iran. The strikes were in response to Iran shooting down a US Apache helicopter and raises doubts about how close both nations are to reaching a peace deal. Follow live.

Read more »