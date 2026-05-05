Australian Shares Set to Rise Following Positive US Market Performance and Oil Price Dip

Australian shares are expected to open higher, supported by gains in New York markets and a decrease in oil prices below $US110 a barrel, following assurances from US officials regarding the stability of the Middle East ceasefire.

Australian shares are poised for a positive open, drawing strength from gains observed in New York markets. A significant factor contributing to this optimism is the decline in oil prices , which fell below the $US110 a barrel mark.

This decrease followed statements from two prominent figures from the former Trump administration, who asserted that recent actions by Iran did not constitute a breach of the existing ceasefire agreement. The ASX 200 futures are currently up 50 points, representing a 0.6 percent increase, and are trading at 8731 as of approximately 4.40am AEST.

The positive momentum extended across various sectors in the US, with the S&P 500 experiencing a 0.9 percent rise, driven by strong performances in materials and information technology. A total of ten out of eleven industry sectors contributed to this upward trend. The Nasdaq Composite also saw substantial gains, increasing by over 1 percent and achieving a new record high.

A key catalyst for the surge in the semiconductor industry was news that Apple is exploring potential collaborations with Intel and Samsung Electronics to manufacture the primary processors for its devices within the United States. This development led to a remarkable 13 percent jump in Intel’s share price, while Apple itself advanced by 2.5 percent. The Philadelphia semiconductor index reached a record high, having already increased by more than 50 percent throughout the year.

Advanced Micro Devices also benefited from the positive sentiment, rising by over 4 percent and preparing to release its quarterly earnings report after market close. The reassurance regarding the stability of the ceasefire came from US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, the highest-ranking officer in the US military. During a press conference, they indicated that the recent attacks initiated by Iran had not escalated to the level of what General Caine described as “major combat operations.

” They noted that Tuesday had been a relatively “quieter” day in the strait, and Secretary Hegseth explicitly stated that “the ceasefire is not over,” reinforcing General Caine’s assessment. These statements were made prior to the latest attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates. Market data reveals further details of the financial landscape. The Australian dollar has strengthened by 0.3 percent, reaching US71.88¢.

Bitcoin has also experienced an increase, rising by 1.7 percent to $US81,519. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.9 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 1.1 percent. The VIX, a measure of market volatility, decreased by 0.98 to 17.31. Gold prices also saw an uptick, rising by 0.8 percent to $US4559.16 an ounce.

Brent oil, however, experienced a significant decline of 4.1 percent, settling at $US109.79 a barrel. Iron ore prices edged slightly higher, increasing by 0.1 percent to $US108.50 a tonne. Bond yields also saw movement, with the 10-year US Treasury yield at 4.42 percent and the Australian 10-year yield at 4.97 percent. Looking ahead, Amcor is scheduled to release its financial results on Wednesday, while Rio Tinto will be holding its annual general meeting.

Several key stories are also shaping the economic narrative. Businesses are reporting that struggling consumers are bearing the brunt of rising inflation, with chief executives anticipating further cost increases that will squeeze family budgets, particularly as the truce in the Middle East appears fragile and interest rates continue to climb. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock has cautioned Treasurer Jim Chalmers regarding government spending, as interest rates have been raised to 4.35 percent in an 8-1 vote.

Bullock warned that Australians are likely to experience a decline in their overall wealth due to the persistent inflationary pressures. Andrew Schwartz, a CEO, captured attention at Macquarie’s conference with a well-timed expression of enthusiasm for a hawkish central bank, which subsequently boosted Qualitas shares.

Furthermore, a budget analysis reveals that Victoria’s financial forecasts are heavily reliant on a swift resolution to the Iran conflict under the leadership of Donald Trump, highlighting a significant geopolitical risk embedded within the state’s economic projections. The overall market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, influenced by a combination of geopolitical developments, economic data, and corporate earnings reports. Investors are closely monitoring these factors to assess the potential trajectory of the market in the coming days and weeks





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