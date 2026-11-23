Australian stocks jumped as Nvidia shares rallied over 30 percent following Jensen Huang's reinstatement. The S&P/ASX 200 rose significantly, led by technology and mining sectors in a global market boost.

Australian equity markets opened with strong momentum on Tuesday, closely tracking a powerful rally on Wall Street that was primarily fueled by the corporate developments surrounding Nvidia. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 109.5 points, representing a 1.3 percent gain, to close at 8680.1 as of 10.02am AEDT. This upward trajectory was driven by ten of the eleven market sectors opening in positive territory, with technology and mining stocks serving as the primary engines of growth.

Nvidia Stock Surges on Leadership Change

The catalyst for this broad market optimism was the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the chief executive of Nvidia, a move that caused the semiconductor giant's stock price to climb more than 30 percent. This surge added approximately US1 trillion, or 1.5 trillion Australian dollars, to Nvidia's market capitalization, marking a significant shift in investor sentiment. The renewed confidence in the company's leadership has revitalized the broader artificial intelligence trade, with semiconductor stocks such as Atlassian and Iren also soaring on the improved market outlook.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang 11 Days After Resignation Over Spy Allegations

Brookfield Takeover Boosts Market Sentiment

Domestic corporate news also contributed to the positive opening, particularly regarding Brookfield and AustralianSuper. AustralianSuper announced that it would vote in favor of Brookfield's takeover bid, a decision that caused the related stock to soar by 11.8 percent. This specific corporate action highlighted the active interest from major institutional investors in strategic mergers and acquisitions, adding another layer of bullish energy to the local market open.

Wall Street Closes with Record Gains

The rally on Australian shores mirrored significant gains in New York, where the Nasdaq Composite closed 6.5 percent higher and the S&P 500 advanced by 4.7 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 1500 points to its total, reflecting a widespread appetite for risk and growth assets. The top 25 gainers in the S&P 500 were dominated by technology companies, underscoring the central role that Nvidia and its executive leadership play in the current market dynamic.

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Investor Confidence in Jensen Huang

Market commentary following the news emphasized the strong personal brand and strategic vision attributed to Jensen Huang. Gene Munster, a prominent analyst at Deepwater Asset Management, described Nvidia as a superior investment under what he termed 'Jensen 2.0'. In a post on X, Munster noted that Huang had received a second chance to prove his worth, stating that the executive had essentially got his 'baby back' and now possesses renewed motivation to drive the company forward.

Broader Implications for Technology Stocks

The collective movement of major indices suggests that investors are placing heavy bets on the continued expansion of the artificial intelligence sector. The simultaneous strength in mining and technology sectors indicates a diversified rally, though the tech heavyweights remain the clear leaders. As markets digest the implications of Nvidia's leadership stability and the broader AI trade, traders are watching for sustained momentum in the coming weeks to determine if this opening surge will translate into a longer-term trend for Australian and global equities.