Australian Shares to Open Lower as Wall Street Rally Falters; SpaceX Soars and Oil Slides

Australian markets are set to start lower after a Wall Street rally lost steam ahead of the Fed's rate decision. Meanwhile, SpaceX's IPO surge makes it the world's fifth most valuable firm, oil prices drop, and the Australian government faces questions over a superannuation tax.

Australian shares are poised to open lower following a faltering relief rally on Wall Street , as markets brace for the first interest rate decision from Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh.

While the Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady at its meeting this week, attention in Australia has shifted to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), with traders now pricing in a rate cut after Michele Bullock maintained the cash rate on Wednesday. The optimism surrounding the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision was not enough to sustain Wall Street's momentum.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 faced pressure, with the latter dropping approximately 2 percent, as a selloff in chipmakers followed a period of strong gains. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached fresh highs, reflecting a more mixed performance across U.S. indices. This divergence highlights the market's cautious stance amid evolving economic signals and corporate earnings.

In international markets, SpaceX continued its remarkable post-IPO surge on its third day of trading, briefly overtaking Amazon and Microsoft to become the world's fifth most valuable company. Its valuation soared past $US2.7 trillion, representing an increase of nearly 50 percent since its debut. This meteoric rise underscores investor confidence in Elon Musk's ventures, even as traditional tech giants face some volatility. Commodity markets also saw significant movement.

Oil prices fell to a three-month low, slipping below $US80 per barrel. Both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs revised their price outlooks downward for the coming quarters. Notably, Goldman Sachs now expects Persian Gulf oil exports to return to pre-war levels by the end of July, a month earlier than previously anticipated.

In contrast, gold prices rose, reflecting a traditional safe-haven demand amid uncertainty. Domestically, the Australian government faces scrutiny over its delayed implementation of a tax on high-value superannuation accounts. More than three years after announcing the measure, there has been no clear explanation of how it will apply to defined benefit pensions, leaving retirees and industry experts in limbo. In corporate news, the flagship mining company of Australia's wealthiest individual has implemented job cuts at its Pilbara operations.

The move is part of a strategy to extend the life of its mines and reduce costs, signaling ongoing pressure in the resources sector despite strong global demand for commodities





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Australian Shares Wall Street Federal Reserve RBA Rate Cut Spacex IPO Oil Prices Gold S&P 500 Nasdaq Superannuation Defined Benefit Pensions Pilbara Mining Job Cuts

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