Australian Shoppers Lash Out Over $36 Price Tag on Lindt Chocolate Box

Consumers accuse supermarkets of inflating the cost of a 333 g Lindt Lindor box, highlighting repeated $36 pricing, brief $18 discounts, and parallels to earlier Easter pricing scandals amid cost‑of‑living pressures.

Australian consumers have taken to social media to vent their fury over the price tag attached to a 333‑gram box of Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Cornets sold at Woolworths.

The product, which normally carries a price of $36, was highlighted by shoppers as costing $108.10 per kilogram, a figure that many deemed absurd. While the same box occasionally appears at a reduced price of $18 during promotional periods, the regular price has remained stubbornly high for more than a year, prompting accusations that supermarkets are deliberately inflating prices only to offer “half‑price” discounts later as a sales tactic.

Online commenters expressed disbelief, with one user writing, “$36 for a pack of supermarket chocolate? Who on earth would pay that? It’s clearly a set‑up for a 50 %‑off advertisement next week, which is still a scam. ” The backlash echoes a similar controversy that erupted during the Easter period earlier this year, when several retailers were criticised for raising the cost of seasonal confectionery only to slash it shortly before the holiday.

Shoppers recalled court rulings that penalised supermarkets for misleading pricing, noting that the fines imposed seemed insufficient to deter repeat behaviour. A Reddit thread compared the current Lindt pricing to the Easter episode, with participants suggesting that the “half‑price” label has become a marketing gimmick rather than a genuine discount. One participant lamented, “I thought they would stop this after the court case, but here we are again, with prices that make no sense.

” Data from the grocery‑price comparison app Pinch corroborates the shoppers’ observations. The app tracked the Woolworths listing for the Lindt box at a steady $36 from late April through May, punctuated by a brief dip to $18 on 29 April. Coles displayed a similar pattern: an initial price of $34 in mid‑January, dropping to $17 later that month, climbing back to $36, and finally settling at the current $18 sale price.

The Lindt website itself mirrors the $36 price point, indicating that the high cost is not confined to a single retailer. These price dynamics occur against a backdrop of broader economic pressures, including climate‑driven cocoa shortages, rising manufacturing expenses, and “shrinkflation”—the practice of reducing product size while maintaining the same price tag. As living costs tighten, Australian shoppers are turning increasingly to price‑tracking tools like Pinch to navigate the supermarket landscape and avoid overpaying for everyday items





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Lindt Supermarket Pricing Consumer Backlash Price Comparison Apps Cost Of Living

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