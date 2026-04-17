Australian Social Media Ban for Under-16s Faces Parental Frustration Amidst Enforcement Concerns

Four months after Australia's pioneering laws restricting social media for under-16s, parents report ongoing difficulties in keeping children offline, citing inadequate safeguards and perceived non-compliance by tech giants. The eSafety Commission is moving to an enforcement phase as investigations into major platforms begin.

Four months after Australia enacted groundbreaking legislation aimed at restricting social media access for individuals under 16, parents are voicing significant concerns that technology companies are not adequately enforcing these rules. Despite being a pioneering move with other nations considering similar measures, the practical implementation has left many parents feeling frustrated, as their children continue to access platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok.

Federal Communications Minister Anika Wells has indicated that the eSafety Commissioner is prepared to take strong action against online platforms that fail to meet their legal obligations. The introduction of these laws was a direct response to escalating worries about the detrimental impact of the digital world on the mental well-being of young Australians. Parents like Felicity Williams have described their efforts to comply with the ban as nearly impossible due to a perceived lack of robust regulatory support from the tech companies themselves. Ms. Williams detailed her struggles to prevent her 14-year-old daughter from using Snapchat, even after implementing strict parental controls, blocking internet access, and reporting the issue directly to the company. Snapchat's response, stating an inability to share investigation outcomes due to privacy concerns, further compounded her frustration. The situation became more complex when her daughter managed to re-download the app via iCloud, bypassing parental permission requirements entirely. Ms. Williams' subsequent attempts to engage with Apple to have the app removed from her daughter's iCloud were also unsuccessful. She remains deeply concerned about the addictive nature of social media, the risks of online bullying, and is disheartened that apps like Snapchat are still readily available to users aged 13 and above in app stores. Her experience has prompted her to reach out to government officials, including Minister Anika Wells and local Member of Parliament Matt Thistlethwaite, as well as the eSafety Commissioner, expressing feelings of frustration and disappointment, and labeling the ban as ineffective and exceedingly difficult to enforce. Greg Attwells, who spearheaded the campaign for these legislative changes through his organization 36 Months, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that tech platforms may not be fully adhering to the spirit of the law. He shared anecdotal evidence from parents observing children spending hours online, disconnected from real-world activities. Attwells believes that the tech industry has an incentive to make the implementation of such bans as challenging as possible, especially as other countries begin to explore similar legislation. A recent report by the eSafety Commission corroborated these parental concerns, identifying significant ineffectiveness and inaccessibility in the pathways provided by platforms for reporting underage users. The commission's announcement that it is transitioning from a monitoring role to an enforcement stance signals a more assertive approach. While the report did show a decrease in social media account ownership among 8-15 year olds since the laws took effect, it also highlighted ongoing investigations into Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube for potential non-compliance. Alexis Theodorou, another parent, shared similar experiences, noting no change in her 14-year-old son's social media usage and believing that tech companies are not taking the ban seriously. She expressed a wish that such protections had been in place earlier, offering more support for delaying children's entry into the social media sphere. Theodorou acknowledged the difficulty for parents, particularly those less tech-savvy, in fully monitoring their children's online activities once they possess a smartphone. These ongoing issues echo findings from a US study linking early smartphone acquisition to negative health outcomes such as depression, obesity, and insufficient sleep





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