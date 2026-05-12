Australian Soldier Killed in Parachute Training Incident

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has identified the Australian soldier killed during a parachute training incident in NSW as Special Air Service Regiment Warrant Officer 2nd Class Lachlan Muddle. Muddle, 50, died after colliding midair with another paratrooper on Monday evening. The accident happened at the Jervis Bay Airfield, where both paratroopers reportedly collided several hundred metres above the ground, just after opening their chutes. Both were reported to have fallen from a height, with one surviving the fall with minor injuries. However, Muddle suffered critical injuries in the fall and was declared dead at the scene.

An Australian soldier killed during a parachute training incident in NSW has been identified. Special Air Service Regiment Warrant Officer 2nd Class Lachlan Muddle , 50, died after colliding midair with another paratrooper on Monday evening.

The accident happened at the Jervis Bay Airfield, where both paratroopers reportedly collided several hundred metres above the ground, just after opening their chutes. Both were reported to have fallen from a height, with one surviving the fall with minor injuries.

However, Muddle suffered critical injuries in the fall and was declared dead at the scene. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) said the death of one of their soldiers is a tragedy and deeply felt by the Army family and across the broader Defence community. The ADF has temporarily paused all parachuting training to ensure the safety of its personnel during all training activities.

In 2024 Lance Corporal Jack Fitzgibbon, 33, died in a parachute incident during a routine training activity at the RAAF Base in Richmond, about 50km northwest of Sydney. He was the son of former defence minister Joel Fitzgibbon and brother to 7NEWS reporter Grace Fitzgibbon





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Australian Army Special Operations Command Special Air Service Regiment Parachute Training Incident Collision Midair Critical Injuries Declared Dead At The Scene Temporarily Paused All Parachuting Training Lachlan Muddle Jervis Bay Airfield Paratroopers Collision Several Hundred Metres Above The Gro Opening Their Chutes Fell From A Height Surviving The Fall With Minor Injuries Critical Injuries In The Fall Declared Dead At The Scene Australian Defence Force (ADF) Army Family Broader Defence Community Joel Fitzgibbon Lance Corporal Jack Fitzgibbon RAAF Base In Richmond 7NEWS Reporter Grace Fitzgibbon

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