Australian Spearfisherman Dies after Being Bit by Shark

The news text is about Steven Mattaboni, a spearfisherman who died after being bitten by a four-meter white shark while participating in a members-only competition at Horseshoe Reef.

Steven Mattaboni, 38, was taking part in a members-only spearfishing competition at Horseshoe Reef when tragedy struck. The competition group included members of the Bluewater Freedivers of WA club, of which Mattaboni was the secretary.

She was also a member of the Kingsley Football Club, who released a statement in the wake of his death. The WA Police Minister Reece Whitby said the state government was not considering any plans to try and find the shark. The last fatal shark attack off Rottnest Island was in 2011, when a 32-year-old American tourist was killed while diving at Little Armstrong Bay. There is a GoFundMe page set up to support Mattaboni's wife and two young daughters





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Australian Shark Attack Bali Bombings Bluewater Freedivers Of WA Horseshoe Reef Kingsley Football Club Proper Noun Spearfisherman White Shark Woridpress Plugin Text Competition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First detection of world's most invasive mosquito on Australian mainland prompts eradication effortsHealth authorities have reported the first detection of the world's most invasive mosquito, the Asian tiger mosquito, on the Australian mainland. The mosquito poses a major risk to humans and livestock due to its bite, which can spread serious diseases.

Read more »

Dialect Coach Reveals Why Celebrities Struggle With Australian AccentsThe dialect coach behind many of Hollywood's big transformations shares her insights on the challenges actors face with Australian accents and how she helps them overcome them using a bespoke phonetic system.

Read more »

Australian Singer Delta Goodrem Soars to Eurovision Victory, Boosting Local MusicA new Australian Eurovision competitor, singer Delta Goodrem, emerges from a challenging journey only to secure a top spot, boosting local music industry and inspiring other voices to join the competition.

Read more »

Vic Liberal leader: Australian Labor Party is “our enemy”A member of the Victorian Liberal leadership team has left the door open to an alliance with One Nation, telling Sky News Australia the opposition needs to get rid of the Allan government 'in any way they can'. Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has previously confirmed the Liberal Party will hold preference negotiations with One Nation ahead of the November election.

Read more »