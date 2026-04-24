Australian Sprinter Eddie Nketia Poised for Greatness, Says Coach

Eddie Nketia, a 24-year-old Australian sprinter, is being tipped for major success after recording a wind-assisted 100m time of 9.84 seconds. His coach believes he has the potential to become one of the world’s best, challenging current champions.

Australia n sprinter Eddie Nketia is rapidly emerging as a force to be reckoned with in the world of track and field, according to his coach Brenton Emanuel of the University of Southern California.

Nketia recently recorded a wind-assisted 100m time of 9.84 seconds – the fastest ever by an Australian – signaling his immense potential. While the time isn’t officially recognized due to exceeding the allowable tailwind limit, it has ignited excitement and speculation about his future. Emanuel, alongside USC head coach Quincy Watts, believes Nketia possesses the raw attributes and dedication to become one of the greatest sprinters of all time, drawing comparisons to legendary figures like Asafa Powell.

Nketia’s journey to this point has been unique. Originally from New Zealand, he switched his allegiance to Australia following a dispute with Athletics NZ, and now aims to represent his adopted country at the highest level. His current personal best stands at 10.08 seconds, but he has openly expressed ambitions to shatter national records and secure medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, both individually and as part of the relay team.

The key to Nketia’s potential lies in his exceptional physical strength and power. Emanuel describes him as possessing a physique reminiscent of Asafa Powell, but with a unique blend of attributes. He’s been likened to The Incredible Hulk, demonstrating incredible strength in the gym, easily handling weights of 400lbs during squats.

However, Emanuel emphasizes that harnessing this power efficiently is crucial for Nketia’s continued development. The focus is now on refining his technique, particularly his start and the final 20 meters of the race, to translate his raw strength into optimal speed. Nketia’s work ethic is described as phenomenal, with Emanuel noting his eagerness to learn and absorb coaching cues. The coaching staff are working on ensuring he doesn’t overexert his strength, focusing instead on precision and finesse.

Emanuel confidently asserts that Nketia has the potential to challenge current world-class sprinters like Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley, acknowledging the challenge but firmly believing in Nketia’s capabilities. He acknowledges Usain Bolt as an exceptional outlier, but believes Nketia has the potential to reach the very pinnacle of the sport. Nketia himself is motivated by Emanuel’s belief in him and is eager to make a significant impact on the international stage.

He views the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games as a crucial opportunity to represent Australia and establish his name. He’s not solely focused on individual glory, expressing a desire to contribute to relay success as well. Nketia has moved past his previous issues with Athletics NZ and is fully committed to his new athletic journey with Australia. He understands the importance of consistent improvement and is dedicated to refining his technique under Emanuel’s guidance.

The combination of Nketia’s natural talent, unwavering work ethic, and expert coaching creates a compelling narrative of a rising star poised to make a lasting mark on the world of sprinting. The 24-year-old’s dedication to his craft and his ambitious goals suggest a bright future filled with potential for record-breaking performances and Olympic success.

His story is one of resilience, determination, and the pursuit of athletic excellence, and it’s a story that is quickly capturing the attention of the track and field world





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