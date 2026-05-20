Australian Stock Market Boosted by US-Iran War Hopes, Oil Prices Falling, and Gold Rising

The Australian stock market is expected to surge higher at the open, driven by hopes that the US and Iran are moving toward an end to their war. President Donald Trump earlier told reporters that talks between the two nations were "in the final stages". Oil prices have fallen below $US105 a barrel, and gold has risen. Yields on US government bonds have dropped, although they remain sharply higher than a month ago. The ASX 200 futures were up 112 points or 1.3 per cent to 8641 near 4am AEST. Consumer discretionary and information technology sectors led the advance in the S&P 500. The former prime minister has criticised wealthy people who had "feasted" on lightly taxed capital gains for years and now opposed a return to the model he set up in 1985. The budget papers’ justification for a new tax on discretionary trusts relies on models that would already be flagged as tax avoidance under existing laws. The tax changes were extended beyond housing less than a month before budget day and now leave Labor locked in a battle with small businesses and investors.

Australian shares are poised to surge higher at the open, bolstered by hopes that the US and Iran are moving toward an end to their war.

President Donald Trump earlier told reporters that talks between the two nations were "in the final stages". Oil fell below $US105 a barrel, and gold rose. Yields on US government bonds dropped – though they remain sharply higher than a month ago. ASX 200 futures were up 112 points or 1.3 per cent to 8641 near 4am AEST.

The S&P 500 was 0.9 per cent higher, with consumer discretionary and information technology leading the advance. April’s Labour force report is set for release at 11.30am AEST. TD Securities: "We expect April jobs growth at more than 25,000. Q1’26 jobs growth was strong at more than 93,000 jobs, higher than the Q1 average over the past decade.

We expect the strength to extend again in April, underpinned by investment and project work as the RBA flagged. This should translate into a steady unemployment rate at 4.3 per cent. Firm jobs growth and upside inflation risks should continue to anchor expectations of further rate hikes from the RBA.

". The former prime minister criticised wealthy people who had "feasted" on lightly taxed capital gains for years and now opposed a return to the model he set up in 1985. The budget papers’ justification for a new tax on discretionary trusts relies on models that would already be flagged as tax avoidance under existing laws.

The tax changes were extended beyond housing less than a month before budget day and now leave Labor locked in a battle with small businesses and investors





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Australian Stock Market US-Iran War Oil Prices Gold Yields On US Government Bonds Labour Force Report TD Securities Former Prime Minister Discretionary Trusts Budget Papers Tax Changes Small Businesses And Investors

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