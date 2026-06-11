Australian Stock Market Surge: Middle East Conflict Deal, SpaceX Trading Debut, and US Equities Higher

The Australian stock market is set to open sharply higher, tracking a surge in New York after US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that "all parties" involved in the Middle East conflict approved a deal. The Strait of Hormuz will reopen afterwards, and Brent oil futures fell below $US89 a barrel and gold leapt above $US4200 an ounce. ASX 200 futures were up 146 points or 1.7 per cent to 8794. The S&P 500 was 1.8 per cent higher at the close in New York with materials and industrials pacing gains in eight of the 11 industry sectors. The Philadelphia semiconductor index, which had been hammered earlier this week, rose 7.9 per cent. SpaceX’s pending trading debut and US equities already being higher amid excitement about SpaceX’s pending trading debut, on Friday (Saturday AEST), are also contributing to the surge.

Australian shares are set to open sharply higher, tracking a surge in New York after US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that "all parties" involved in the Middle East conflict approved a deal.

Trump later told reporters at the White House that he expected a signing ceremony to take place in Europe this weekend, and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen afterwards. While details were lacking, investors did not hesitate to react. Brent oil futures fell below $US89 a barrel and gold leapt above $US4200 an ounce. The yield on the US 10-year note tumbled 9 basis points to 4.46 per cent.

ASX 200 futures were up 146 points or 1.7 per cent to 8794. The S&P 500 was 1.8 per cent higher at the close in New York with materials and industrials pacing gains in eight of the 11 industry sectors. The Philadelphia semiconductor index, which had been hammered earlier this week, rose 7.9 per cent. Micron Technology, Arm Holdings and Marvell Technology each gained at least 11 per cent.

Intel was 9.3 per cent higher. Tesla closed up 4.6 per cent, and Nvidia added 2.2 per cent as five of the magnificent seven advanced. Microsoft and Meta Platforms fell. US equities already were higher amid excitement about SpaceX’s pending trading debut, on Friday (Saturday AEST).

The offering reportedly has drawn more than $US100 billion ($141 billion) of orders for shares from small investors – far exceeding what has been set aside for them. SpaceX priced its shares at $US135 each. Oppenheimer initiated coverage with an "outperform" rating and a $US190 share price target. Today’s agenda BusinessNZ will release its May manufacturing PMI at 8.30am (AEST), with New Zealand net migration April numbers to follow at 8.45am.

High-profile detractors of the government’s tax overhaul have been left off the witness list for next week’s two-day Senate hearing. Voters flocking to One Nation, for now at least, don’t care about policy details or the party leader’s ability to run the country in this age of tribalism. Plato, Munro invest in SpaceX as rival funds wait for the sellers.

Australian fund managers are buying a small stake in Elon Musk’s rocket company just in case the stock does not get any cheaper





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Australian Stock Market Middle East Conflict Deal Spacex Trading Debut US Equities Higher Brent Oil Futures Gold ASX 200 Futures S&P 500 Philadelphia Semiconductor Index Micron Technology Arm Holdings Marvell Technology Intel Tesla Nvidia Microsoft Meta Platforms Spacex Oppenheimer Plato Munro Australian Fund Managers Elon Musk Rocket Company Government’S Tax Overhaul One Nation Policy Details Party Leader’S Ability To Run The Country Age Of Tribalism

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