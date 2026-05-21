Australian Study: Early Lung Damage Linked to Immune System Changes in Young CF Kids, Targeting Anti-inflammatory Treatments Could Improve Outcomes

Researchers found that early immune disruptions in the lungs of kids with cystic fibrosis (CF) were linked to lung damage at an early age. They suggested that targeting anti-inflammatory treatments could improve outcomes alongside current medications.

Australian researchers analysed 190,000 individual cells from 37 kids with cystic fibrosis , building a ' lung atlas ' of cells in the lower airways of children with the condition.

The study found young kids with CF had changes in their immune system that were linked to lung damage at an early age. Researchers suggested that targeted anti-inflammatory treatments could improve outcomes for kids with CF, if used alongside current medications. Lewis Milne, diagnosed at a young age with cystic fibrosis, underwent emergency surgery, and his mum Justine Milne expressed her shock and the emotional toll of dealing with a chronic condition.

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited, progressive genetic disease caused by mutations in the CFTR gene, affecting the lungs and digestive system, leading to frequent infections and digestive problems. The study's lead author, Melanie Neeland, emphasized the need for researchers to learn more about early stages of CF lung disease to potentially prevent irreversible structural damage. For young kids with CF, the immune system abnormalities were linked to early lung damage, suggesting the need for anti-inflammatory treatments alongside CFTR modulators.

However, the study's conclusions were limited by the small sample size and difficulty in drawing conclusions regarding treatment effects. Treatments like modulators can help slow down the disease's progression. This research adds to growing evidence that CF lung disease is more complex than just about mucus and infection, involving early immune dysregulation and long-term lung damage.

Dr. Elena Schneider-Futschik from the University of Melbourne described the study as 'significant' due to its detailed analysis of CF lung disease in young children at a single-cell level. The study's results could be relevant to newer adult-based treatments





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Australian Research Cystic Fibrosis Immune System Early Lung Damage Targeted Anti-Inflammatory Treatments Lung Atlas

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