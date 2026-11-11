Australian Study Reveals Profile of Online Hate Posters

A federal study finds 1.7% of Australians post hate online, linking such behaviour to misogyny, antisocial actions and past victimisation.

An Australian Institute of Criminology report released on 12 December 2024 shows only 1.7 per cent of nearly 10,000 respondents admitted to posting hate online. The study, conducted between October and November 2024, applies the eSafety Commissioner's definition of online hate as comments or posts that target a person or group based on identity or beliefs.

Characteristics of Hate Posters

Respondents who admitted to doing online hate were significantly more likely to hold misogynistic attitudes, enjoy antisocial behaviour and consume fringe radical content. They also reported higher rates of being victims of online hate and experiencing negative life events compared to non‑perpetrators.

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Almost twice as many hate posters agreed that women exploit men for personal gain, and they were more prone to distrust women entirely. The report also noted these individuals often believed some groups should dominate others, endorsing a superiority stance that justifies hostile online actions.

Legal and Social History

Perpetrators tended to have a criminal justice history, both as adults and juveniles. Those who posted hate were more likely to have used violence or threatened others. A higher prevalence of mental health diagnoses was also recorded among this group.

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Online antisocial tactics were common: roughly half of hate posters reported hacking into accounts or phishing for personal data, compared with only two per cent of non‑hateful respondents.

Link to Fringe Radical Content

The study found that individuals who posted hate were nearly twice as likely to view radical or fringe online content. This content, defined as political, ideological or religious material deemed unorthodox by mainstream society, appeared to reinforce hateful beliefs.

Geographical or linguistic background did not distinguish perpetrators from victims, suggesting the cultural reach of online hate spans across Australia's diverse population.

Implications and Next Steps

The findings underscore the importance of monitoring online communities that foster misogyny and dominance ideologies. The Institute recommends targeted interventions, including mental health support and stricter enforcement of anti‑harassment laws. Upcoming policy briefings are scheduled for early 2025 to translate these insights into actionable measures for law enforcement and social media platforms.