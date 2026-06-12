Australian Swimming Trials: Short, O'Callaghan, Jack, Galea, Goedemans Qualify for Commonwealth Games

Sam Short discusses the prospect of an Australian clean sweep in the men's 1500m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games, while Mollie O'Callaghan and Shayna Jack book spots on the Dolphins team. Short challenges Bobby Finke's world record and falls short but still makes history. Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Matt Galea, and Ben Goedemans also qualify for the 1500m freestyle in Glasgow. Short joins Ariarne Titmus as the only Australian male to sweep the 1500m, 400m, and 800m freestyle at the same national championships. Short's focus is on breaking the 400m freestyle world record.

Sam Short talks up Australian clean sweep in men's 1500m freestyle , considers pizza before record attempt; Mollie O'Callaghan wins 100m freestyle, Shayna Jack books spot on Dolphins team; Short challenges Bobby Finke 's world record ; Short's attempt falls short but still significant; Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack , Matt Galea , Ben Goedemans qualify for 1500m freestyle in Glasgow ; Short joins Hackett as only Australian male to sweep 1500m, 400m, 800m; Short's focus on 400m freestyle ; O'Callaghan, Jack, Stubblety-Cook, Ramsay win respective 200m breaststroke final.

Sam Short talks up Australian clean sweep in men's 1500m freestyle, considers pizza before record attempt; Mollie O'Callaghan wins 100m freestyle, Shayna Jack books spot on Dolphins team; Short challenges Bobby Finke's world record; Short's attempt falls short but still significant; Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Matt Galea, Ben Goedemans qualify for 1500m freestyle in Glasgow; Short joins Hackett as only Australian male to sweep 1500m, 400m, 800m; Short's focus on 400m freestyle; O'Callaghan, Jack, Stubblety-Cook, Ramsay win respective 200m breaststroke final





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Commonwealth Games Glasgow Pan Pacific Championships Sydney Australian Swimming Trials Sam Short Bobby Finke Ariarne Titmus Mollie O'callaghan Shayna Jack Matt Galea Ben Goedemans 1500M Freestyle 400M Freestyle 800M Freestyle World Record Pizza Cheat Meal Dreaming About Reaching For The Stars Family Talent Improvements Stepping Stone 200M Breaststroke 200M Freestyle

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