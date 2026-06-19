Australian Tax Concessions Expanded, Vance Warns Israel on Iran Deal, and Bluey Embraces Indigenous Language

This comprehensive report covers the Australian government's expanded capital gains tax concessions for businesses, US Vice-President JD Vance's caution to Israeli critics regarding the US-Iran agreement, and the debut of the children's series Bluey in an Indigenous language.

Debate over proposed capital gains tax changes continues as the Australian government adjusts its business tax relief package. Treasurer Jim Chalmers addressed Business New South Wales, emphasizing that the government is listening to concerns and has made the concessions more generous.

The $2 million turnover threshold for a 50 percent tax reduction has been raised to $10 million, and a new concession for startups is under consultation. The total package now exceeds $3.8 billion, aimed at benefiting housing and businesses. Chalmers acknowledged that tax reform is always contested and criticized misinformation about the changes. Opposing these measures, former Treasurer and opposition member Angus Taylor, speaking at a business town hall in Queensland, argued that the legislation should be abandoned entirely.

He claimed small business innovators would not benefit from targeted carve-outs and called for a complete reset, saying the government had gotten the budget wrong. In international affairs, US Vice-President JD Vance warned Israeli critics of the US-Iran peace deal not to alienate what he described as their only powerful ally. Vance is set to travel to Switzerland for technical talks on the agreement, which was electronically signed earlier than planned.

During a White House briefing, he credited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not personally attacking the deal but urged members of the cabinet to cease their criticisms. Vance stressed that President Donald Trump is the only head of state sympathetic to Israel and noted that two-thirds of Israel's defensive weapons are American-made and funded. He advised those in Israel who focus on the US president to "wake up and smell the reality" of their country's situation.

Domestically, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson used a National Press Club speech to advocate ending multiculturalism, declaring it a failure. The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia (FECCA) strongly rejected her remarks, calling them an attempt to revive the White Australia Policy and promote division. FECCA chair Peter Doukas stated that a monocultural Australia is not mainstream and that multiculturalism has always been normal, accusing Hanson of revisionism and nostalgia for a policy that never truly existed.

The Australian National Imams Council also condemned Hanson's narrative as tired and divisive, blaming migrants for housing, energy, and cost-of-living challenges. The Council urged her to engage in constructive dialogue rather than targeting those who pray, look, or speak differently. In cultural news, the globally beloved animated series Bluey will be translated into an Australian Indigenous language for the first time.

Episodes have been re-voiced by speakers from North-East Arnhem Land, with local children providing the voices for Bluey and Bingo. This initiative aims to celebrate and preserve Indigenous languages while making the show accessible to more communities





SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Capital Gains Tax Business Concessions Jim Chalmers Angus Taylor US-Iran Deal JD Vance Israel Pauline Hanson Multiculturalism FECCA Bluey Indigenous Language North-East Arnhem Land

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Wake up and smell the reality’: Vance excoriates Israeli critics of Iran dealThe US vice president said his boss, Donald Trump, was the only world leader still sympathetic to the Jewish state, and reminded Israel that most of its defensive weapons were American-made.

Read more »

‘Wake up and smell the reality’: Vance excoriates Israeli critics of Iran dealThe US vice president said his boss, Donald Trump, was the only world leader still sympathetic to the Jewish state, and reminded Israel that most of its defensive weapons were American-made.

Read more »

US Vice President JD Vance Defends Trump's Iran Deal Amid Israeli and Republican CriticismVice President JD Vance rebuked Israeli critics of the Iran agreement, asserting President Trump is Israel's sole powerful ally. The interim deal aims to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stabilize oil markets but faces backlash for perceived concessions without firm Iranian commitments on nuclear and missile issues. Iran's Supreme Leader signaled tough talks ahead while Israeli officials express security concerns.

Read more »

'Wake up': Vance slams Israeli critics of Iran dealUS Vice-President JD Vance lashes out at Israeli critics of the Iran deal, saying Donald Trump is Israel's only ally, in a sharp rebuke that referenced the billions in American defence aid the country receives.

Read more »