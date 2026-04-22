Australian Tax Office Weighs Potential Increases to Vehicle Expense Deductions Amid Rising Costs

The Australian Taxation Office is set to review the cents-per-kilometre rate for vehicle expense deductions, potentially offering relief to taxpayers facing higher fuel and motoring costs in the upcoming financial year.

Australians may soon be entitled to higher tax deductions for work-related vehicle expenses as the Australian Taxation Office ( ATO ) prepares for its pivotal annual review of the cents-per-kilometre claim rate.

Scheduled for completion in May, this assessment will determine whether the current threshold of 88 cents per kilometre remains sufficient for the 2026-27 financial year or if an upward adjustment is necessary to alleviate the financial burden placed on taxpayers by escalating fuel prices and rising vehicle maintenance costs. Over the past several years, the rate has seen a consistent climb, rising from 66 cents in the 2017-18 period to its present level, where it has sat stagnant for two consecutive years. This specific calculation method is utilized primarily by sole traders and partnerships to offset the costs associated with using a private vehicle for business operations, subject to a cap of 5000 kilometres per car annually. The calculation of this rate is a comprehensive process that covers the holistic costs of vehicle ownership. This includes the direct impact of fuel consumption, ongoing maintenance, insurance premiums, vehicle registration, and the depreciation of the vehicle over time. To ensure the rate remains equitable, the ATO relies on data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, specifically analyzing the private motoring subgroup of the consumer price index. By comparing the most recent four quarters of data against the preceding year, the tax office gauges whether a rate increase is justified. Economic analysts suggest that if the March quarter data reflects the volatility seen in fuel prices, there may be strong pressure for an increase. AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina noted that recent spikes in petrol prices have significantly influenced inflation metrics, which may force the ATO to reconsider its current fiscal stance to better mirror real-world economic conditions. However, the decision-making process is far from straightforward. Tax experts, such as those from the Australian National University, point out that the ATO is not bound by a rigid, legislated formula, allowing the body to factor in broader considerations. These include the long-term impact on government tax revenue and environmental policy goals, such as the fuel excise, which are designed to discourage excessive reliance on motor vehicles. Furthermore, the ATO must balance these policy objectives with the immediate financial relief required by the workforce. While the Australian Council of Trade Unions has vocally criticized the current 88-cent rate for failing to keep pace with modern cost-of-living pressures, the tax office must ensure that any adjustment does not unintentionally incentivize unnecessary driving. Taxpayers looking to benefit from these deductions must remain diligent, ensuring they clearly separate business and private use and maintain accurate diary logs to substantiate their claims during potential audits. As the review approaches, the intersection of national fiscal policy and individual economic hardship remains a critical point of interest for the Australian taxpayer





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