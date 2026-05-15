Australian Tax Reform: Biggest Gamble by PM, Biggest Attack on Aspiration by Opposition Leader

The Australian government's decision to overhaul three shibboleths of tax law, including ending the ability of investors to negatively gear existing dwellings, has been met with criticism from both sides of politics. Critics argue that the changes are an attack on aspiration and will make it harder for young people to buy their own homes. The opposition leader, Angus Taylor, has vowed to inflict electoral pain on the government over the changes.

As thousands of Australians turn out at property auctions across the nation's suburban front lawns and apartment lounge rooms this weekend, there will be one silent but interested onlooker.

Anthony Albanese's biggest political and economic gamble – the decision to overhaul the three shibboleths of Australian tax law – will go on the line at every one of the 1994 auctions scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The prime minister knows the changes, which include an end to the ability of an investor to negatively gear an existing dwelling, will be front of mind among those holding an auction paddle as they seek to buy their own piece of the Australian dream.

A dream that has, for too many, turned into a nightmare over the past quarter of a century. Anthony Albanese, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Housing Minister Clare O'Neil, meet Mika Rosewarne and her dog Pikelet to talk housing policy this week. Once, the Coalition claimed to be on the side of the modest home owner. This week, it was Albanese accusing the party of Robert Menzies of betraying the young people of Australia who wanted their own home.

‘We are the party of home ownership. We want more family homes. They want to lock young people out of home ownership,’ he said. Treasurer Jim Chalmers had been signalling for months that his fifth budget would be ambitious with a tax package at its centre.

He did not disappoint. It includes limiting negative gearing – the ability for an investor to offset their losses on a property against their total taxable income, which has been part of the Australian tax system since 1922 – to people prepared to build a new home. The capital gains tax 50 per cent concession, introduced by the Howard government, will revert to its pre-1999 structure under which the value of taxable assets was adjusted to the inflation rate.

Both capital gains tax and family trusts will be hit with a 30 per cent minimum tax rate. All three measures have been examined by governments of all colours since the turn of the century. Treasury, the Productivity Commission and even the Reserve Bank have urged reform of each or all of the tax arrangements. Their pleadings had come to nothing or had been rejected by voters.

But that changed on Tuesday night as Chalmers breached election promises made by himself and Albanese by pushing ahead with the biggest tax reform package since 2010. Chalmers said the changes would deliver a ‘fairer tax system for workers, first home buyers and future generations’, such as those who will be bidding on a home this weekend.

‘We all know about first home buyers rocking up to auctions and being outbid by people who might already own multiple properties. We’re trying to level the playing field at auctions ... so that people can find these more affordable options. ’ But critics characterised it as an attack on aspiration, a new front in Labor’s enduring ‘class war’.

Liberal leader Angus Taylor, who started the week dealing with the catastrophic 31-point collapse in his party’s support in the regional seat of Farrer, said he would inflict electoral pain on Albanese all the way to the next election.

‘We’re going to make life hell for this government because this is an assault on aspiration. It is an assault on hard-working Australians,’ he said. Other critics went even further, including some who warned the changes would induce both huge falls and increases in house prices that would be exacerbated by rent increases ranging between zero and $160 a week. Some economists said the government could have gone further with its overall tax package.

But once its elements, which included a new $250 working Australians tax offset, its $1000 standard tax deduction, a $20,000 instant asset write-off for small businesses, a loss carry-back for firms with a turnover of less than $1 billion, and a major change to research and development taxation, were revealed, it was clear Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher had put in place a substantial package. It was accompanied by deep cuts, led by far-reaching and much-needed changes to the NDIS, and a suite of productivity reforms that are estimated to cut business red tape while growing the economy by $13 billion a year.

Accompanying the details was something highly unusual for a budget. The federal Treasury added 50 pages to the main budget document, effectively arguing the case for the tax changes. It was the first time such a large piece of analysis had been included in a budget since 2010, and it dwarfed that effort (which put the case for the then resource super profits tax)





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Australian Tax Reform Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Family Trusts First Home Buyers Aspiration Class War Labor Liberal Robert Menzies Angus Taylor Nick Tyrrell Jane Hume Property Auctions Home Ownership Rent Increases Productivity Reforms Budget 2022 Treasurer Jim Chalmers Finance Minister Katy Gallagher Productivity Commission Reserve Bank Treasury Tax Arrangements Resource Super Profits Tax Inflation Rate Working Australians Tax Offset Standard Tax Deduction Instant Asset Write-Off Loss Carry-Back Research And Development Taxation Capital Gains Tax 50 Per Cent Concession Family Trusts Negative Gearing First Home Buyers Aspiration Class War Labor Liberal Robert Menzies Angus Taylor Nick Tyrrell Jane Hume Property Auctions Home Ownership Rent Increases Productivity Reforms Budget 2022 Treasurer Jim Chalmers Finance Minister Katy Gallagher Productivity Commission Reserve Bank Treasury Tax Arrangements Resource Super Profits Tax Inflation Rate Working Australians Tax Offset Standard Tax Deduction Instant Asset Write-Off Loss Carry-Back Research And Development Taxation

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