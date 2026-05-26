Australian tax system overhaul criticized

The Australian government's plan to introduce a standard tax deduction on work expenses has been criticized by tax experts, who say that this change could impact those with large deductions. The experts argue that the repeal of several concessions, including the laundry concession, is unfair to taxpayers who have relied on these concessions in the past.

The Australia n government plans to simplify its tax system by introducing a standard $1000 tax deduction on work expenses, but this change could impact those with large deductions.

The new standard deduction is expected to deliver $205 a year to people and save hours collecting receipts and sitting down with an accountant. The government estimates 6.2 million people will benefit from the change, with an average tax saving of $205. This change is part of the government's broader suite of tax changes, including its overhaul of tax concessions.

However, the repeal of several concessions, including the laundry concession, means that people who have relied on these concessions in the past may be financially disadvantaged. Tax experts say that this change could create a two-tier system, where compliant taxpayers are worse off than those who do not comply





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