Australian Teacher Murdered in India in Alleged Family Plot Over Assets

Indian police allege an Australian maths teacher was drugged and beaten to death by his brother in a plot to steal $750,000 in assets, including property. The victim's body was found in a canal. Four suspects have been arrested, with two still sought.

An Australia n mathematics teacher, originally planning to sell his properties to fund his retirement, became the victim of a calculated murder plot allegedly orchestrated by his own family in northern India .

According to Punjab police, the scheme was driven by greed, with the intention of stealing assets worth nearly $750,000. The victim's brother, Satish Sharma, is identified as the primary accused, assisted by his nephew and sister-in-law, who are accused of helping to cover up the crime. Authorities allege that the victim was drugged with sleeping pills before being struck on the head with a baseball bat, resulting in fatal injuries.

The conspirators then reportedly forged a power of attorney to sell the victim's house, attempting to sell his assets after his death. The victim's body was discovered dumped in a canal over an hour away from where he was last seen in Amritsar. A fourth suspect, a property dealer, has been arrested, while police continue to search for two other individuals connected to the case.

The brutal nature of the crime, involving familial betrayal for financial gain, has shocked both communities in India and Australia





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