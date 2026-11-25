Two Australian students suffer severe injuries in Kuta. Travel insurance denied due to helmet and speeding violations. Medical evacuation could cost $100,000.

TEN-year-old Australian student Holly Everett and her friend Aria Amad were urgently transported to BIMC Hospital in Kuta following a serious scooter accident that left both teenagers with life-altering injuries. The incident, which occurred on the Indonesian island of Bali, resulted in extensive trauma for both victims, with Everett losing consciousness after striking her head and sustaining widespread cuts and grazes, while Amad suffered critical internal injuries requiring immediate medical intervention. According to family sources, the crash has triggered a complex medical and financial crisis for the students, who are now facing the prospect of long-term recovery and potential high-cost medical repatriation to Australia.

Severe Injuries Require Extensive Medical Care

Aria Amad is currently in a critical state of physical distress, suffering from five broken ribs, two distinct pelvic fractures, and significant internal bleeding that necessitates heavy pain medication and a restrictive body brace. Her mother, Li-An Everett, who is a qualified nurse, provided detailed updates on Amad's condition, stating that the teenager is unable to stand, sit up, or shuffle across a bed without experiencing extreme agony due to her double-fractured pelvis and compromised rib cage. The medical team at BIMC Hospital has determined that Amad may require urgent surgical intervention, but her current mobility is entirely restricted to prevent further damage to her pelvic structure and internal organs.

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Holly Everett, also a university student, has been discharged from the hospital and is currently being cared for by her mother at their hotel accommodation, though she continues to experience debilitating symptoms including dizziness and persistent headaches. Despite being cleared for transport under specific medical conditions, Everett remains in a vulnerable state, requiring full assistance for daily activities and dependent on specialized care arrangements. The family has noted that Everett can only be medically cleared for flight if they secure a business class ticket to ensure she can maintain the necessary position and comfort during travel, highlighting the severity of her residual injuries and the strict medical protocols governing air transport for trauma patients.

Insurance Policy Void Due to Traffic Violations

The financial burden of these injuries is complicated by the fact that the teenagers' travel insurance policy is void, as they were riding a scooter with three passengers, which exceeds the policy limit of two, were not wearing helmets, and were intoxicated at the time of the accident. Li-An Everett explicitly stated that the group violated multiple safety regulations and legal limits, which automatically nullified their coverage for medical expenses and evacuation costs. The family is currently responsible for covering Holly Everett's medical bills, which have already surpassed $9000, while facing the uncertain and potentially catastrophic costs associated with Aria Amad's treatment and potential repatriation.

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The denial of the insurance claim underscores the strict enforcement of travel insurance terms regarding traffic laws and rider behavior. Everett emphasized that the families are now bearing the full weight of the medical consequences, a reality that serves as a harsh lesson for international tourists who may underestimate the risks associated with riding mopeds and scooters in foreign jurisdictions. The family's situation illustrates the critical importance of reading fine print in travel policies, particularly regarding passenger limits and helmet usage, as these clauses are strictly monitored and enforced by insurance providers in the event of an accident.

Medical Evacuation Costs Reach High Estimates

Aria Amad faces the possibility of being medically evacuated to Australia, a procedure that has been estimated to cost approximately $100,000, a sum that the family is not prepared to cover without insurance support. The urgency of her condition, which requires specialized surgery not immediately available, has led to discussions about international repatriation, but the high cost and medical complexity make this a daunting prospect for the families involved. Everett expressed the desperate desire of everyone involved to get Amad home to receive the necessary care as soon as possible, highlighting the emotional and financial strain that accompanies such severe international medical emergencies.

The situation has drawn attention to the broader issue of tourist safety on popular Indonesian destinations, where the appeal of cheap and convenient scooter rental often clashes with strict local laws and international safety standards. The Everett family's experience serves as a cautionary tale, reminding travelers that local enforcement of traffic laws, such as helmet mandates and passenger limits, is rigorous and that violations can have severe financial and legal repercussions. The family's advocacy for clearer understanding of insurance policies aims to prevent similar tragedies by educating other tourists about the specific risks and coverage gaps that can arise from non-compliance with local traffic regulations.

Recent Accidents Prompt Safety Crackdowns

This incident is part of a wider pattern of serious accidents involving Australian tourists on Bali scooters, which has prompted authorities to implement stricter enforcement measures and public safety campaigns. Recent victims include Jayden Gram, who suffered a broken femur and wrist while celebrating his graduation in November, and Luke Walsh, a Perth man who sustained bleeding on the brain and broken bones in a June accident. These high-profile cases have contributed to a 2025 crackdown on tourists who fail to wear helmets or obey traffic signs, reflecting a growing concern among local and international health officials regarding the safety of foreign visitors on two-wheeled vehicles.

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SmartTraveller continues to advise all travelers hiring motorbikes or mopeds to thoroughly check their insurance policies for accident coverage and to always wear a helmet, regardless of local perceptions of risk. The advice is clear that failing to adhere to these basic safety measures not only endangers life but can also lead to the complete denial of financial support in the event of a crash. The recent string of accidents has galvanized calls for greater awareness and responsibility among tourists, urging them to respect local laws and understand the potential lifelong consequences of reckless riding in a foreign country.