Australian Teens Urge Better Sex Education as Unwanted Sex and Condom Use Decline

A major national survey of Australian teenagers reveals high rates of unwanted sex, intimate partner violence, and unsafe sexual practices, prompting calls for improved sex education. The study, led by La Trobe University, found that condom use among sexually active teens has dropped to one of the lowest levels since 1992, while many report fear and physical violence in relationships. A program by Sexual Health Victoria addresses these issues by promoting sex-positive, stigma-free classroom discussions, but researchers stress that education must start earlier and be more relevant to teens' real lives.

Australia's largest study of teen sexual health reveals alarming trends in intimate partner violence, unsafe sex practices, and falling condom use among adolescents. The 8th National Survey of Australian Secondary Students and Sexual Health (SSASH), conducted by La Trobe University and the Australian government, polled 4,400 teens aged 14 to 18.

The findings indicate that one in five respondents reported experiencing unwanted sex. Among the 61 percent who had been in a relationship, 37 percent felt scared of their partner and 18 percent endured physical violence. Lead researcher Professor Jennifer Power described these numbers as surprising and shocking. The data highlights a pressing need for improved sex education and support services to address rising rates of sexually transmitted infections and intimate partner violence.

A program by Sexual Health Victoria is tackling these issues by delivering sex-positive, stigma-free education in schools. Educators like Anne Atcheson travel across the state, teaching students about bodies, consent, and healthy relationships. The approach emphasizes open discussion, with students encouraged to define sex and explore concepts of intimacy and love. The program adapts to diverse student backgrounds, including neurodiverse learners, and acknowledges both the pleasures and risks of sexual activity.

Despite these efforts, the survey shows that many teens find existing school-based sex education irrelevant or insufficient. Only half of the sexually active respondents used condoms consistently, and a mere 12 percent had been tested for STIs. Barriers include lack of Medicare cards, parental concerns, and limited knowledge. Professor Power notes that declining condom use may be linked to better HIV prevention and more contraceptive options, but this trend exacerbates the spread of infections like syphilis.

Moreover, less than a quarter of students received sex education in their final school years, despite being more likely to be sexually active then. Young people are calling for more detailed, practical conversations about sex and relationships. The combined evidence points to a critical gap between the education provided and the needs of adolescents, with serious implications for their health and safety





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