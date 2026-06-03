Australian Tennis Player Accuses Staff Member of Assaulting His Father at Birmingham Open

Australian tennis player James McCabe has accused a member of staff at the Birmingham Open of assaulting his father and coach Patrick. The incident occurred on June 1st and left Patrick in urgent care at a local hospital. The Edgbaston Priory Club, Lawn Tennis Association and the ATP have confirmed that inquiries continue into the incident, with an ongoing investigation being led by Edgbaston Priory Club with support from the ATP and LTA.

Australian tennis player James McCabe has accused a member of staff at the Birmingham Open of assaulting his father and coach Patrick, in an incident that was reported to local police and left him in urgent care at a local hospital.

The 22-year-old world No.234 said he was preparing to warm up for a scheduled match when the accused staff member began shouting and acting aggressively before following them to a building and eventually laying hands on his father in front of the ball kid area. McCabe has now accused the venue of denying them footage of the incident and has asked eyewitnesses to come forward.

His father, Patrick, had undergone previous cervical spine surgery and was in worsening pain with arm symptoms, pins and needles, shooting pain, dizziness and severe pain that stopped him sleeping last night. The family requested a proper doctor/GP assessment but were told that the on-site spectator medical provision is emergency paramedics, not registered doctors with any specialism.

As a result, Patrick was advised to attend a local hospital for assessment and treatment. The Edgbaston Priory Club, Lawn Tennis Association and the ATP have all confirmed that inquiries continue into the incident. An ongoing investigation is being led by Edgbaston Priory Club with support from the ATP and LTA.

West Midlands Police reported that they had received a report of a man being assaulted at a venue in Sir Harrys Road, Birmingham on 1 June, with no arrests made and enquiries ongoing. The police are asking for adult witnesses to come forward and provide their accounts of the incident, which will be independently reviewed. McCabe has emphasized that he is not asking for children's details or private footage to be made public.

The key issue now is to identify, preserve and review the adult witness accounts properly. The family is awaiting the outcome of the investigation and hopes that it will lead to a resolution of the matter. The incident has left the tennis community shocked and concerned, with many calling for greater support and resources to be provided to players and their families.

The Birmingham Open is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, and the incident has raised questions about the safety and well-being of players and staff at the event. The tournament organizers and the tennis authorities have been quick to respond to the incident, with many expressing their support for McCabe and his family.

The incident has also highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability in the tennis world, with many calling for greater oversight and regulation of the sport. The outcome of the investigation will be closely watched by the tennis community, with many hoping that it will lead to a more positive and supportive environment for players and their families.

In the meantime, McCabe has emphasized that he will continue to support his father and coach, Patrick, and will do everything in his power to ensure that justice is served. The family is grateful for the support and solidarity that they have received from the tennis community and beyond, and they are confident that the truth will come to light in the end.

The incident has left a lasting impact on the tennis world, and it is hoped that it will lead to a more positive and supportive environment for players and their families. The investigation is ongoing, and the family is awaiting the outcome with bated breath. The tennis community is holding its breath as the investigation continues, with many hoping that it will lead to a more positive and supportive environment for players and their families





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James Mccabe Birmingham Open Edgbaston Priory Club Lawn Tennis Association ATP West Midlands Police Sir Harrys Road Birmingham Tennis Investigation Assault Incident

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