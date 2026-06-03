Australian tennis player James McCabe accuses Birmingham Open staff of assaulting his father

James McCabe alleges a staff member at the Birmingham Open assaulted his father and coach, leading to police involvement and a venue investigation. The victim requires medical attention for pre-existing spinal issues exacerbated by the incident.

Australian tennis player James McCabe, currently ranked world No. 234, has made serious allegations against a staff member at the Birmingham Open . The 22-year-old claims that the incident occurred on June 1st while he and his father/coach, Patrick, were preparing for a warm-up.

According to McCabe, a staff member began shouting and acting aggressively, followed them to a building, and then physically laid hands on his father near the ball kid area. The confrontation was significant enough that it was reported to local police. McCabe further alleges that the venue has refused to provide them with any footage of the incident, prompting him to publicly request that adult witnesses come forward.

He emphasized that he is only seeking accounts from adult supervisors, not involving children or private footage. McCabe detailed his father's medical condition to highlight the seriousness of the alleged assault. Patrick McCabe has a prior C5 cervical spine surgery and is now experiencing worsening symptoms including arm pain, pins and needles, shooting pain, dizziness, and severe discomfort that prevented him from sleeping.

The family requested a proper medical assessment from a doctor or GP, but tournament staff, representing the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and the Edgbaston Priory Club, clarified in writing that on-site medical provision is limited to emergency paramedics, not specialized registered doctors. Consequently, Patrick was instructed to attend a local hospital for assessment and treatment.

West Midlands Police have confirmed they received a report of an assault at a venue on Sir Harrys Road, Birmingham on June 1st. No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing. The Edgbaston Priory Club, along with the LTA and the ATP, issued a joint statement acknowledging the incident and confirming an internal investigation is being led by the club with support from the other organizations.

The statement refers to an allegation made against a member of club staff by a player's coach and notes that an investigating officer is reviewing the matter. McCabe has indicated that the staff member admitted to police that he made physical contact with his father, although the venue disputes the characterization of the act as assault.

The core conflict now centers on the accurate interpretation of the contact and the identification and preservation of witness testimony from adult supervisors present at the scene





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Tennis Assault Birmingham Open James Mccabe Edgbaston Priory Club LTA ATP West Midlands Police

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